A change of pace for Oregon men’s tennis players this summer | Sport

Since the University of Oregon men’s tennis team finished their final game of the 2022-2023 season, players have adhered to an 8-hour off-season practice schedule, with three days of practice and two days of lifting per week. The reduction in training hours gave the players time to rest, study and socialize in Eugene before school went out for the summer. The men’s team plans to enjoy the break while also maintaining a busy individual tennis schedule in preparation for the 2023-2024 tennis season.

Here’s what some of the returning men’s tennis players will be up to this summer break:

Quinn Vandecasteele

Quinn Vandecasteele, soon to be senior, was the first to leave campus. After completing his product design finals last Friday, Vandecasteele headed to Southern California to compete in the 2023 SoCal Pro Series, a seven-week USTA pro circuit event. He will compete in both singles and men’s doubles, in the series’ five remaining events: June 12-18 in San Diego, June 19-25 in Los Angeles, June 26-July 2 in Irvine, and July 3-9 and July 10 – 16 at Lakewood.

After the final round of tournament play in Lakewood, Vandecasteele will spend some time in Northern California where he can play with [his] Pac-12 opponents and friends on the Stanford and University of California Berkeley men’s teams.

Despite having plenty of training partners, Vandecasteele said it’s difficult to maintain momentum in the off-season as the summer schedule dynamics are different. Instead of the standard college practice and game routine, I can go from playing six consecutive days of games at a pro tournament to a long break in my game schedule during the summer.

His routine may fluctuate, but his priorities, playing a lot of tennis and hopefully making money, remain constant.

Vandecasteeles’ plans will be in the air in August. He can travel across the Midwest to play in low level pro tournaments similar to the SoCal Pro Series or he can travel overseas to Europe. The Ute has family in Belgium, so that could be a likely home base for Vandecasteele as he could compete in ITF prize money tournaments across the region. Since the tournament’s travel and expenses are self-funded, he said there is always an underlying pressure to perform well and break even.

In addition to working on his tennis game this summer, he must also prepare to fill a major leadership position in the 2023-2024 season. Vandecasteele will be the only senior on the Ducks-roster to welcome at least five new players this fall.

Russell Soohoo:

On June 16, Russell Soohoo, an up-and-coming sophomore on the men’s team, departed from Eugene for San Rafael de Brunka, Costa Rica, with Courts For Kids, an organization that facilitates the construction of sports fields in rural areas around the world. Soohoo and a group of 24 other UO student-athletes will participate in a 10-day service project where they will learn from the community and work together to build an outdoor basketball court.

Soohoo learned about this possibility from assistant men’s tennis coach Aaron Spencer. Spencer went on a similar tour of duty with UO when he was a duck in the early 2000s. Soohoo said he looked[s] looking forward to this cross-cultural experience.”

After the tour of duty, Soohoo will return to San Diego, California, and resume his tennis routine. Soohoo plans to practice with his former batting partners five to six times a week and train or train at his local tennis club three times a week. His training schedule will be adjusted based on whether he has a tournament or not. Newport Beach Tennis Club, a popular weekly host of UTR Pro Tennis Tour events, is a likely tournament destination for Soohoo. He said he plans to participate in about two of these UTR tournaments per month to get the chance to play against high-level opponents in both singles and doubles matches.

For me the most important thing this summer is to have a lot of match play in it, something I need to have next season as I didn’t really have any playing time this year, Soohoo said.

The freshman only played in one game last season against Portland State, where he lost to his opponents in both singles and doubles.

Off the field, the San Diego native said he is excited to spend time with friends on the beach and listen to his favorite music.

One thing I’m looking forward to this summer is going to the Taylor Swift concert in LA, said Soohoo, who’s an unashamedly huge T-Swift fan.

He said his Era Tour-inspired outfit is still a work in progress.

Also underway are the relationships he forms with the new recruits. Soohoo has already been practicing with one of the signatories, Matthew Greschner, a prospective freshman from Corvallis, Oregon. Soohoo said he is in contact with the other international recruits by phone, and says excitement for next season is rising among the returning and incoming players.

Vlad Breazu:

After a successful freshman season ranked No. 5 in singles and first year in business school, Vlad Breazu flew back home to Bucharest, Romania.

My first year was a great experience. I just love being a duck, Breazu said. At the same time, I am very much looking forward to going back to Romania and seeing my family and friends.

Breazu plans to compete in about eight ITF tournaments across Romania this summer. As of now, he has his eye on two ITF 15,000 prize money tournaments: one in Cluj Napoca, July 19-25, and the other in Curtea de Arges, August 7-13. In addition, several ITF 25Ks are spread across his homeland, in Brasov from July 3-9, Bacau from July 24-30 and Pitestesti from July 31-August 6.

Breazu will likely travel to each of these tournaments with his former training partners and coaching staff from Bucharest. The squad consists of Breazu’s close childhood friend, who plays D1 tennis in Jacksonville State, and a few older tennis players, who compete on the year-round pro tour in Europe.

During summer training and match play, he wants to focus on his backhand and doubles, two inconsistent elements of his game last season. He will strive to improve by playing on a different surface, one he knows much better from clay.

In Romania I only play on clay. So it will be a bit different to get used to as I only play on hard courts in the US. I look forward to returning to clay tennis as I grew up with it and know it so well.

In addition to getting used to the slower pace of the ball on clay courts, Breazu will adapt to the change of pace in his academic and social life. Besides tennis, Breazu hopes to regularly go to the beach with friends and enjoy the Romanian summer festivals.

The up-and-coming sophomore is looking forward to returning to Eugene in September, but he’s not shy about admitting that family time, native language practice and tennis on clay courts are much needed right now.

Here are some of the men’s summer tennis-related favorites:

Do you drink Gatorade, Powerade or Pedialyte to stay hydrated in the summer heat?

Pedialyte: Vandecasteele and Soohoo

Gatorade: Breazu

Is your practice playlist mostly rap, country, or alternative?

Alternative (pop): Vandecasteele and Soohoo

Rap: Breazu

Do you go to the beach, the mountains or stay in bed on your days off?

Beach: Vandecastele, Soohoo and Breazu