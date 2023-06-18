Late goal sinks brave Scots in hockey international





The Scottish women lost a goal four minutes before the end and went down 3-2 against China in the first of two test matches in the Netherlands. But they have a chance to avenge that narrow defeat when they meet again on Saturday in the second of two matches against a world-ranked side six places above the Scots. The game was fast paced and competitive and Scotland closed off the Chinese threat, forcing them out of their stride and both sides creating chances. The second quarter brought some tactical changes from China and they paid off. A goal from open play and a goal from a penalty corner gave China a 2-0 lead going into the break. In the third quarter Scotland came out fast and they scored a goal back from a penalty corner from Heather McEwan (pictured) to make it 2-1, then a superb team move to the left was completed by Katie Swanson at the far post to to level up. 2-2. Scotland went for victory in the last quarter and good goalkeeping kept them at bay, but with four minutes to play a mistake allowed China to score. Chris Duncan, Scotland’s head coach, said: I’m proud of the achievement. We have grown tremendously over the past three games and the players have shown great commitment and ability to compete against excellent higher-ranked teams this week. “The lesson for us is that it only takes one small mistake to lose a goal at this level and we have some fine details to capture.” Duncan added: We created chances, which is very nice, and to come back from two behind today shows what we are capable of. And also the coach praised rising star goalkeeper Jess Buchanan. He said: “She’s been great and really matured in her performances this week against China and Australia.” Heather McEwan at Peffermill with Scottish Women 28.10.2022 by Nigel Duncan Bill Gray, the former president of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), has been awarded an MBE on the King’s Birthday Honors List. Mr Gray is a farm and estate manager at Preston Hall and has been honored “for outstanding service to agriculture, charity and the community in Scotland”. He served as chairman… read more Former Highland Show Chair awarded MBE in Birthday Honours Shish is a new chic Turkish style restaurant located a stone’s throw from the university and the nearby mosque that has opened on Potterrow. Born from the desire to create a hub as the heart of the home, centered around the hearth where cooking and families come together and share the occasion, the spacious restaurant lends itself… read more Shish – Cool alcohol-free Turkish restaurant The cost of living crisis continues to affect the affordability of healthier food for many of us. Organized by the British Nutrition Foundation, Healthy Eating Week focuses on providing free, evidence-based advice and support to anyone wanting to find their way to healthier eating, regardless of these… read more Financial fitness with nutritional wellness Chris Harris took a great win in the second round of the FIM Long Track World Championship at Ostrow. The Leicester and Glasgow star (pictured) dove into Martin Smolinski to lead the deciding race and then held off constant pressure from the German to take his first-ever Grand Final win on the tenth attempt. Harris… read more Evergreen Harris claims victory in Poland The former Principal Clerk of the Church of Scotland has been awarded an OBE in honor of the King’s birthday. The Rev Dr George Whyte, who is also a parish minister, and who retired last year after serving the Church of Scotland for 41 years, was given the honor in recognition of his “service to faith communities”. In… read more OBE for Chaplain to the King Littles Restaurant has become a visitor attraction since it was converted into an 80-story restaurant six years ago. Formerly the Riverside Parish Church, the building overlooks the River Ericht, at Rattray, Blairgowrie. The company has won several awards since veteran restaurateur Willie Little bought it in 2015 and invested nearly 1 million in… read more New owner wanted for restaurant in former church Similar: Like it Loading… Related

