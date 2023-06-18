Boldy could learn a thing or two from Tkachuk’s Playoffs – Minnesota Wild

The Florida Panthers didn’t win the Stanley Cup this year, but they secured their place in the finals through sheer force of will. After barely cracking the playoffs, the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins, the current Presidents Trophy winner, in the first round. Then they went on a post-season Cinderella story type. One of the keys to Florida’s deep playoff run was the addition of Matthew Tkachuk, who seemed to lead a personal vendetta against any team that stood in the way of the Cup.

Here in the Midwest, some fans can’t help but wish for a similar underdog story of success for the Minnesota Wild in the playoffs. Over the next few seasons of salary crunch, they’ll likely have to pull off an underdog run to get past the first round of the playoffs. If the Wilders need a secret weapon like Florida had in Tkachuk, who can they turn to?

Matt Boldy might be their best choice.

Boldy and Tkachuk are different players and Boldy doesn’t have to adapt his play style to Tkachuk. What he can do is look at some of the qualities that brought success to Tkachuk and Florida in their playoff run and use them next season.

Tkachuk’s gritty style of play is a key to his success. He is not afraid of anything and will do what needs to be done, whether that means scoring a goal or handcuffing a player. Boldy begins to show more spice in his game, further entrenching himself in the style of play preferred by Wilds. In the 2022-2023 season, Boldy was much more physical, showing that he had been working on his strength in the off-season. In his AHL profile, Iowa listed him at 194 lbs. This season with the Wild, they listed him at 202 lbs. That’s almost ten pounds of extra muscle, which will help.

Boldy usually maximizes his speed and relies more on his skills than physicality. However, he plays an increasingly rough mental game and he begins to feel more comfortable using his power against opponents. Last year, Boldy landed in his first NHL fight. Continuing to develop his strength could be Boldy’s key to taking his game to the next level.

A bona fide superstar has to make them take risks. A smart player knows that calculated risk is better than sitting back and letting someone else take the lead. Tkachuk is certainly not lacking in confidence; it can be seen every time he crosses the boards. He always takes charge.

Conversely, Boldy is still flirting with his superstar potential. There are times when Boldy defaults to passing instead of shooting, choosing to delay the older players on the ice. Occasionally, however, he regains his confidence and starts throwing pucks at the net as soon as they come his way. As he grows older, Boldy must see himself as a leader on the ice, directing the play despite his age.

In the regular season, Boldy showed that he is not afraid to turn the team on his back. With Kirill Kaprizov out for over a month with injury, Boldy had no qualms about stepping into the superstar role and leading the team to goals. The problem was that neither Boldy nor Kaprizov could find that higher gear needed in the postseason. Both were left with disappointing points entries on the scoresheet. During the six playoff games, Boldy scored only three assists, while Kaprizov scored one goal.

On the other hand, Tkachuk played 20 games and collected 24 points in the postseason. He was also incredibly clutch. Most of Florida’s off-season highlights have Tkachuk, front and center. During Game 1 of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tkachuk played 40 minutes during the regular 60 minutes plus four overtime periods. He scored one goal that night, the winning goal that sent everyone home to sleep. When Tkachuk needed to find the next level, he dug deep and found it.

One of Tkachuk’s best qualities is something all hockey players should have: charisma. As he led the Panthers off-season, people were talking about Tkachuk all over the sports world, and he was enjoying it. Interviews aren’t a comfortable situation for everyone, but all players can learn something from Tkachuk’s on-ice shenanigans.

After the extra, extra, extra long game against the Canes, Tkachuk celebrated the game-winning goal by pointing the way to the locker room, running out the door while refusing to celebrate on ice. Then he doubled up on the next game when the same kind of situation played out. Tkachuk took a vital moment for his team and made it memorable throughout the competition. His celebration will be a highlight for years to come.

Of course, charisma is not necessary to lead a team to the final. But having likeable players who can create a storyline like Tkachuk could help expand a team’s fanbase. The state of hockey has no problem with local fans, but attracting more fans nationwide can be helpful for team morale during a long playoff run. In most underdog stories, fan support helps that team push through the improbable and beyond what they thought possible.

There are many ways a team can go on a deep playoff run, but a game-changer like Tkachuk can take a team further than anyone thought. As Boldy matures and expands his game, he has the potential to be that player for the Wild. After Boldy’s obvious disappointment with his performance on the series against the Dallas Stars, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the offseason serves as his motivation. If Boldy can translate his mental perseverance more into his physical game, he could easily become a game changer.