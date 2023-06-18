Tennis on safe ground despite early departure of Nigerians, says NTTF





By Alex Monye Jun 18, 2023 | 04:00 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) President Ishaku Tikon is optimistic that the country has a bright future despite the early cancellation of the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Championship, which ends today in the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Ishaku Tikon, president of the Table Tennis Federation of Nigeria (NTTF), is optimistic that the country has a bright future despite the early cancellation of the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Championship, which ends today at the indoor sports hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. Lagos. Tikon told The Guardian that Nigerian players performed well against the world’s top stars during the competition, adding that more competitions and training programs will make them better players. He praised the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for nominating Nigeria to host the WTT Contender Championshp, saying the competition has put the country on the global map and also exposed Nigerian players to the best competitive realm. Tikon said: NTTF is not concerned about the ousting of Nigerian players in various categories of the WTT Contender Championship. You will be aware that some of the best Nigerian table tennis players like ArunaQadri were not at the WTT Contender event. You also need to understand that the world event consists of the best players around the world. The draw for the championship was tough for most of the Nigerian players as they were paired with the top ranked table tennis players. Nigeria had enough international preparations for the WTT Contender event. Our goal now is to expose the players to more international tournaments to gain the experience to compete favorably with the best in the world. In the near future, Nigerian players will be celebrated in world table tennis. Players from more than 20 countries will participate in the 2023 WTT championship. Sport NOW Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) president Ishaku Tikon is optimistic that the country has a bright future despite the early abolition of the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Championship, which ends today in the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. NOW Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has said his team will fight to keep their undefeated record against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in their upcoming clash at the Naija Super 8 zonal playoffs. 39 minutes ago The team of swimmers from the Edo State Aquatic Association emerged as overall winners of this weekend’s National Under 18 Swimming Championship in Asaba, Delta State. Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum yesterday announced the 23 players who will earn a minimum of $30,000 (N15 million) each to compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has suspended the Kwara State Athletics Association from all athletics activities in the country over its association with Hammid Muritala, an athletics coach banned by the Nigerian Anti-Doping Commission. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thestreetjournal.org/tennis-on-safe-grounds-despite-nigerians-early-exit-says-nttf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos