How did the Gators lose Austin Simmons?

Yesterday was a wild and chaotic day for Florida football and its recruiting efforts. The day ended on a grand note with four players committing to the Class of 2024.

The day started much less happily as 2025 QB Austin Simmons opted to reclassify as a prospect for 2023 and flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Ole Miss Rebels.

For all the recruiting insiders who are much better connected than us at Hail Florida Hail, this flip seemed to catch everyone off guard. But now, looking at the timeline of recent events, as well as some parting comments from Simmons’ dad, it feels perfectly plausible why the flip happened.

Florida Football: The Sims Play

Simmons originally committed to Florida football on April 4 as a member of the class of 2025. There were rumors that Simmons would like to come to Gainesville early as he is already 17 years old and had enough high school credits to graduate early . and enroll in the university now.

As the rumblings continued, it was rumored on the streets that Napier had worked out a plan with Simmons and 2024 QB DJ Lagway to keep both sides happy.

Subsequently, the following events took place in the past two weeks:

Simmons went on a trip/visit to Ole Miss

The SEC schedule for 2024 has been released

Report from On3 came out that Simmons would definitely reclassify to the class of 2023

Simmons and his family disputed the report

Simmons turns to Ole Miss

Now, one of those events might seem out of place compared to the other four, but based on his father’s comments, it might not be so out of place.

What probably happened is that Simmons made his trip to Ole Miss, and Lane Kiffin sold him the moon if he chose to come to Oxford now rather than later. Then this week Simmons somehow knew he wanted to transfer to the class of 2023 and made it public through backchannels that this was his intention.

Just like when Jaden Rashada had the leak, he dismantled a week earlier than he actually did, the Simmons camp more than likely did this because they wanted to pressure Ole Miss to follow through with whatever it was Kiffin promised or to to put pressure on Billy Napier to comply with some demands.

Once the Simmons camp got their answer, the flip was complete.

What the schedule has to do with it has to do with it

Then again, you may be wondering what the SEC schedule has to do with this saga.

Well, in the Palm Beach Post, his dad gave a pretty doozy quote:

“Florida was fun. Don’t twist it,” David Simmons said Friday. “But the schedule is too heavy and they want DJ Lagway.”

So what possibly caused the leak was the Simmons crew looking at Florida’s schedule for 2024 and saying, “No, thanks.”

And if they had the leak of pressuring Napier to part ways with Lagway so that Simmons would be the undisputed starter in Gainesville, Napier would look at Simmons and say, “No, thanks.”

To a process-oriented man, it seems odd that Napier has now been burned down twice by the parents of QBs he wanted when so many other parts of the program were on the rise.

The road to get through the day may have been messy, but all that matters now is that on June 17, Florida Football lost one recruit and won four.