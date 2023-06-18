Sports
How did the Gators lose Austin Simmons?
Yesterday was a wild and chaotic day for Florida football and its recruiting efforts. The day ended on a grand note with four players committing to the Class of 2024.
The day started much less happily as 2025 QB Austin Simmons opted to reclassify as a prospect for 2023 and flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Ole Miss Rebels.
For all the recruiting insiders who are much better connected than us at Hail Florida Hail, this flip seemed to catch everyone off guard. But now, looking at the timeline of recent events, as well as some parting comments from Simmons’ dad, it feels perfectly plausible why the flip happened.
Florida Football: The Sims Play
Simmons originally committed to Florida football on April 4 as a member of the class of 2025. There were rumors that Simmons would like to come to Gainesville early as he is already 17 years old and had enough high school credits to graduate early . and enroll in the university now.
As the rumblings continued, it was rumored on the streets that Napier had worked out a plan with Simmons and 2024 QB DJ Lagway to keep both sides happy.
Subsequently, the following events took place in the past two weeks:
- Simmons went on a trip/visit to Ole Miss
- The SEC schedule for 2024 has been released
- Report from On3 came out that Simmons would definitely reclassify to the class of 2023
- Simmons and his family disputed the report
- Simmons turns to Ole Miss
Now, one of those events might seem out of place compared to the other four, but based on his father’s comments, it might not be so out of place.
What probably happened is that Simmons made his trip to Ole Miss, and Lane Kiffin sold him the moon if he chose to come to Oxford now rather than later. Then this week Simmons somehow knew he wanted to transfer to the class of 2023 and made it public through backchannels that this was his intention.
Just like when Jaden Rashada had the leak, he dismantled a week earlier than he actually did, the Simmons camp more than likely did this because they wanted to pressure Ole Miss to follow through with whatever it was Kiffin promised or to to put pressure on Billy Napier to comply with some demands.
Once the Simmons camp got their answer, the flip was complete.
What the schedule has to do with it has to do with it
Then again, you may be wondering what the SEC schedule has to do with this saga.
Well, in the Palm Beach Post, his dad gave a pretty doozy quote:
“Florida was fun. Don’t twist it,” David Simmons said Friday. “But the schedule is too heavy and they want DJ Lagway.”
So what possibly caused the leak was the Simmons crew looking at Florida’s schedule for 2024 and saying, “No, thanks.”
And if they had the leak of pressuring Napier to part ways with Lagway so that Simmons would be the undisputed starter in Gainesville, Napier would look at Simmons and say, “No, thanks.”
To a process-oriented man, it seems odd that Napier has now been burned down twice by the parents of QBs he wanted when so many other parts of the program were on the rise.
The road to get through the day may have been messy, but all that matters now is that on June 17, Florida Football lost one recruit and won four.
|
Sources
2/ https://hailfloridahail.com/2023/06/18/florida-football-gators-lose-austin-simmons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today
- Hudson actor cast in Hunting Whitey
- How did the Gators lose Austin Simmons?
- “It’s just not my world!” » Emily Blunt “intimidated” by fashion | Entertainment
- Department stores weathered the pandemic with adaptability and innovation
- Hundreds of buildings ‘uninhabitable’ after the earthquake in France | world | News
- Xi Jinping has set annexation timetable for Taiwan, warns Chinese expert
- Jack Smith asks the judge for a protective order
- 5 Times Bollywood Dads Showed Why They’re The Best Dads To Their Daughters
- Google Domains Closes, Squarespace Acquires The Register
- Fires in NS: Westwood Hills residents call for more subdivision exits
- Pakistani father grieves son missing after boat capsized near Greece