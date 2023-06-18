Flyers don’t take Vegas’ unique route to roster building

With the Flyers rebuilding their team, it’s interesting to see how the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights built their team in six years.

The traditional way to rebuild a hockey team is through the draft. You select good players, work with them, develop them. If enough players are good enough, you might have something.

Design, design, design. General manager careers have skyrocketed or been ruined by draft classes.

You also build out through the goalkeeper. That’s a given, right? Competing teams must be strong in the game’s most valuable position.

Except Vegas inflated those theories.

Vegas took an unconventional route to win his first Stanley Cup. In their Cup win in Game 5, the Golden Knights had one player on the ice they fielded. That was defenseman Nicolas Hague, a second-round pick in 2017, their first draft class.

Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchesault came to Vegas in the expansion draft. Jack Eichel was traded from Buffalo. Vegas grabbed William Karlsson of Columbus in the expansion design.

Alex Pietrangelo was a free agent. Mark Stone, who scored a hat-trick in the Game 5 clincher, was traded to Vegas from Ottawa in 2019.

Fourth string keeper

The keeper was a different story, a great story. Adin hillwho was a serious contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy didn’t even play in Vegas’ win in Winnipeg’s first round.

Laurent Brossoit was Vegas’ starting goaltender. But Brossoit was injured in Game 3 against the Oilers in the second round. Hill stepped in and ran across the table, so to speak. He had a strong lineup in front of him, yet he made so many important stops that it became clear that Vegas was winning because of him.

Hill played the remaining games and went 11-4. He averaged 2.17 goals against and averaged .932 goals against. Until 2023, he had never appeared in the playoffs in six seasons.

He was traded to Vegas from San Jose in August 2022. The price? A fourth-round pick in 2024. He was the fourth-string Golden Knights goalie going into the season.

Now, the fliers

The Flyers seem to be taking a more widely accepted rebuilding route.

They seem to want to trade players to acquire draft picks, build through the draft, develop the young players they have, build from target (well, maybe). On the way, carefully approach the free agent market.

This is a proven method for rebuilding NHL. This seems like a conventional and safer way to achieve relevance rather than the jackpot that Vegas won.

Let’s start in the target. Many, including myself, have advocated not trading Carter Hart. Logically, a team should not trade its best asset and best player in the most important position on the ice.

Then there’s Hill, a 27-year-old journeyman who set a career high in games played by 27 this season. In four years at Arizona, he started 41 games. He is not Carter Hart, not in pedigree and not in expectations.

But this morning, Hill wakes up a Stanley Cup champion. Las Vegas had a parade yesterday and Hill was a big reason why. A man the Golden Knights bought for a future fourth-round pick.

In the Flyers’ final game of the regular season on April 13, 12 of the 19 players in their lineup were their own draft picks. Eight of their 12 players were first-rounders. That’s the traditional template. This is how teams rebuild. That’s how the Flyers do it.

Conclusion

When one team is successful, other teams try some version of the same methods. In this case, Vegas is unique. The unorthodox team-building was aided by an expansion rule change that allowed Vegas to field the eighth-best forward, fourth-best defenseman, or second-best goalie on each team.

And being only a 6-year-old team, many Vegas draft picks work their way through the system. Still only one of their own draft picks in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? A?

The Golden Knights clung to a goaltender on his biggest career heater and rode Marchessault’s goal streak. He had 11 goals in 12 playoff games.

Teams traditionally rebuild because they are so committed to their drawing device. They spend fortunes on scouting and developing children. It’s hard to believe teams could try the Vegas trail. Not the Flyers, not anyone.

