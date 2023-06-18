Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian Players Lose in First Round of WTT Contender Main Draw in Lagos | The ICIR

It was a story of unsavory performances by Nigerian players as 11 out of 13 failed to win their games in the first round of the main draw of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series in Lagos.

The ICIR had reported that the WTT Contender Series in Lagos started with the preliminary rounds, in which 64 table tennis players competed for the 32 allotted slots in the main draw.

At the end of the preliminary rounds, 32 players who qualified from that stage will join the 32 highest ranked players who were automatically in the main draw, making 64 players.

After the start of the main draw on Thursday, 11 Nigerian players failed to clear the hurdles in the rounds of 32 for both men’s and women’s singles, and also in the rounds of 16 for both men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Mixed doubles

China’s Zhou Ka and He Zhuojia defeated Nigeria’s Orok Etim and Fatimo Bello 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-6).

It was also a walk in the park for India’s Snehit Suravajjula and Diya Parag Chitale as they passed Nigeria’s Amadi Omeh and Esther Oribamise 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-8).

The Chinese continued their dominance as Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem lost to Xiang Peng and Liu Weishan 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 5-11).

Taiwo Mati and Ajoke Ojomu from Nigeria also lost to Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova from Slovakia 0-3 (3-11, 9-11, 4-11).

Men’s singles

Nigeria’s fast rising tennis player Taiwo Mati bowed to the artistry of Germany’s Patrick Franziska 0-3 (4 -11, 1 – 11, 7 – 11).

India’s Manav Vikash Thakkar had a hard time against Olajide Omotayo, the second highest rated Nigerian player, but it went in favor of the Indian player 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 11- 8).

Women’s doubles

Korea’s Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin dominated Nigeria’s Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Orobamise 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-3).

The Chinese He Zhuojia and Wang Xiaotong defeated the Nigerian Cecilia Akpan and Offiong Edem 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-4).

Ladies singles

Korean Lee Eunhye beat Nigerian Fatimo Bello 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6).

Offiong Edem from Nigeria lost 0-3 to China’s Li Yake (6 – 11, 1 – 11, 3 – 11.)

The Turkish Sibel Alitinkaya defeated Ajoke Ojomu 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9).

Another Korean sensational Kim Nayeong also knocked out Nigerian Esther Oribamise in a straight set, 11 – 8, 11 – 6, 11 – 7.

Men’s Double

It was all a matter of Nigeria as Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke defeated Taiwo Mati and Olajide Omotayo 3-2 (8 – 11, 11 – 7, 11 – 8, 2 – 11, 11 – 8).

Only Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke qualified for the next round and ended their campaign in the eighth round.

India’s Jeet Chnadra and Snehit Suravajjula overpowered Akinwale Fagbamila and Joshua Oladiran 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7).

The ICIR analyzed that 12 of the 14 games played by the Nigerian players failed to win a set of five.

Stakeholders respond

The Executive Vice-President, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Wahid Oshodi, described the early exit of Nigerian players from the tournament as “disappointing”.

Oshodi advised the NTTF to employ the services of a foreign coach who would exploit the potential of the country’s pool of young talents.

“The NTTF has a lot of work to do, I hope they will get a coach and I mean they should get someone with international experience, especially because we have good young players. They need someone with the charisma to lead them.” he said.

The NTTF President, Ishaku Tikon, confirmed in an interview with reporters that the Nigerian players lost to the top ranked players in table tennis.

Tikon said, “It sounds funny that at this point in the event, all Nigerians are gone. It’s not taken out of context, of course, it’s something you’re aware of; we have the world’s best right here.

“Those who crashed did their best. If you take the wrong route in table tennis, you will retire earlier, and this is true for all players around the world.

“I praise those who are out now; they did their best. We go back to the drawing board. We have a few tournaments coming up that I am sure we will participate in.”

The series ends today, Sunday, June 18.



