Sports
Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian Players Lose in First Round of WTT Contender Main Draw in Lagos | The ICIR
It was a story of unsavory performances by Nigerian players as 11 out of 13 failed to win their games in the first round of the main draw of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series in Lagos.
The ICIR had reported that the WTT Contender Series in Lagos started with the preliminary rounds, in which 64 table tennis players competed for the 32 allotted slots in the main draw.
At the end of the preliminary rounds, 32 players who qualified from that stage will join the 32 highest ranked players who were automatically in the main draw, making 64 players.
After the start of the main draw on Thursday, 11 Nigerian players failed to clear the hurdles in the rounds of 32 for both men’s and women’s singles, and also in the rounds of 16 for both men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
Mixed doubles
China’s Zhou Ka and He Zhuojia defeated Nigeria’s Orok Etim and Fatimo Bello 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-6).
It was also a walk in the park for India’s Snehit Suravajjula and Diya Parag Chitale as they passed Nigeria’s Amadi Omeh and Esther Oribamise 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-8).
The Chinese continued their dominance as Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem lost to Xiang Peng and Liu Weishan 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 5-11).
Taiwo Mati and Ajoke Ojomu from Nigeria also lost to Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova from Slovakia 0-3 (3-11, 9-11, 4-11).
Men’s singles
Nigeria’s fast rising tennis player Taiwo Mati bowed to the artistry of Germany’s Patrick Franziska 0-3 (4 -11, 1 – 11, 7 – 11).
India’s Manav Vikash Thakkar had a hard time against Olajide Omotayo, the second highest rated Nigerian player, but it went in favor of the Indian player 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 11- 8).
Women’s doubles
Korea’s Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin dominated Nigeria’s Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Orobamise 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-3).
The Chinese He Zhuojia and Wang Xiaotong defeated the Nigerian Cecilia Akpan and Offiong Edem 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-4).
Ladies singles
Korean Lee Eunhye beat Nigerian Fatimo Bello 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6).
Offiong Edem from Nigeria lost 0-3 to China’s Li Yake (6 – 11, 1 – 11, 3 – 11.)
The Turkish Sibel Alitinkaya defeated Ajoke Ojomu 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9).
Another Korean sensational Kim Nayeong also knocked out Nigerian Esther Oribamise in a straight set, 11 – 8, 11 – 6, 11 – 7.
Men’s Double
It was all a matter of Nigeria as Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke defeated Taiwo Mati and Olajide Omotayo 3-2 (8 – 11, 11 – 7, 11 – 8, 2 – 11, 11 – 8).
Only Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke qualified for the next round and ended their campaign in the eighth round.
India’s Jeet Chnadra and Snehit Suravajjula overpowered Akinwale Fagbamila and Joshua Oladiran 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7).
The ICIR analyzed that 12 of the 14 games played by the Nigerian players failed to win a set of five.
Stakeholders respond
The Executive Vice-President, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Wahid Oshodi, described the early exit of Nigerian players from the tournament as “disappointing”.
Oshodi advised the NTTF to employ the services of a foreign coach who would exploit the potential of the country’s pool of young talents.
“The NTTF has a lot of work to do, I hope they will get a coach and I mean they should get someone with international experience, especially because we have good young players. They need someone with the charisma to lead them.” he said.
The NTTF President, Ishaku Tikon, confirmed in an interview with reporters that the Nigerian players lost to the top ranked players in table tennis.
Tikon said, “It sounds funny that at this point in the event, all Nigerians are gone. It’s not taken out of context, of course, it’s something you’re aware of; we have the world’s best right here.
“Those who crashed did their best. If you take the wrong route in table tennis, you will retire earlier, and this is true for all players around the world.
“I praise those who are out now; they did their best. We go back to the drawing board. We have a few tournaments coming up that I am sure we will participate in.”
The series ends today, Sunday, June 18.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icirnigeria.org/table-tennis-11-nigerian-players-lose-in-first-round-of-wtt-contender-main-draw-in-lagos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK Weather Forecast: How Long Will Thunderstorms And Rain Last? Update issued by Met Office
- Binance ordered to repatriate US assets, avoiding total asset freeze
- Back To The Future Part II Changed The Course Of Hollywood History – Rolling Stone
- Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian Players Lose in First Round of WTT Contender Main Draw in Lagos | The ICIR
- Milanese fashion: Prada animates the male form with 1940s couture that aims to liberate, not restrict
- Los Lunas family raises money for 14-year-old daughter battling cancer
- Baggage system outage causes massive delays at Miami International Airport – NBC 6 South Florida
- Modi pushes for African Union to be admitted as permanent member of G20 ahead of India summit
- President Joko Widodo will watch live FIFA Matchday Indonesia vs Argentina at SUGBK
- 6 actors are auditioning for James Gunn right now
- Flyers don’t take Vegas’ unique route to roster building
- Shirt Shapes and Slime Defined Prada’s Men’s Show for Spring 2024 – WWD