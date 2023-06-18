For the first time, the Brazilian football team wears black shirts during matches | World news





The Brazilian football team wore black shirts instead of yellow shirts for the first time in an anti-racism stand. During a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday, the Brazilian team wore dark colors for the entire first half – and went through the knee before donning their brightly colored kits again. It comes after player Vinicius Jr target of racist abuse when Real Madrid took on Valencia during a Spanish league match in May. The 22-year-old Brazilian-born player was shown a red card for violent conduct during the match at Valencia’s Mestalla ground after becoming enraged and pointing out supporters taunting him from the stands. Image:

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid imitates the abuse inflicted on him by a fan on May 21



Real Madrid subsequently filed a hate crime complaint with Spanish prosecutors after their 1-0 defeat. The red card was later withdrawn by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Valencia was ordered to close Mario Kempes’ south standwhere the alleged abuse took place, for five matches and were fined €45,000 (£39,000) by the RFEF. The May 21 incident was not the first time that Vinicius – or those close to him – had been racially insulted while playing in La Liga. Read more:

Why footballers who face racism fear being abused, questioned and denounced in Spain

Children as young as seven were said to have been ‘racially abused’ during football games Image:

Vinicius Jr (L), confronts Valencia fans as Antonio Rudiger tries to calm him down. Photo: AP



President of the Brazilian Football Federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said: “The fight against racism, a crime that must stop everywhere in the world, is also why we are here. “That is also the reason why our national team played in black for the first half of the game. And today another criminal was publicly exposed.” Image:

Vinicius Jr. (L) challenged Morgan Guilavogui of Guinea



Both Brazil and Guinea also posed in front of a banner reading “there is no game with racism”. Spanish police arrested three people in Valencia in connection with racial insults hurled at the Brazilian striker after the match in May. In February, a 20-year-old fan was fined €4,000 (£3,420), banned from stadiums for a year and had his membership of the Mallorcan football club revoked for three years after another incident in which Vinicius was the target of racist abuse . Real Valladolid has also suspended 12 season ticket holders while it investigates alleged verbal abuse against the player.

