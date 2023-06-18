Brief: Time for some AAA Hockey progress

“I am a parent of a new AAA hockey player in North Bay and I am concerned for the future development of my sons, his teammates and other competitive hockey players”

To the editor,

I am a parent of a new AAA hockey player in North Bay and I am concerned about the future development of my son, his teammates and other competitive hockey players when it comes to staying in Northern Ontario for the duration of their minor hockey careers. During the spring and summer we often travel south to create better hockey opportunities for our son and we are already being actively approached by several teams to relocate our son, as early as age 10, to play hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). I admit that I am aware and fully understand that the chances of my son being called up to the OHL and having a career in hockey are ultimately quite small, but it is my responsibility and the responsibility of the local hockey associations to help him and others the best chance ever to play at a higher level. The purpose of this letter is to discuss NOHA’s moderate efforts over the years to improve AAA hockey for players within NOHA. To support our children’s dreams and goals, we all strive to give our children and their teammates the best chance of getting drafted and/or potentially pursuing a career in hockey, whether through avenues such as the OHL or Junior Hockey is. in Ontario and/or the school route.

Conversely, my daughter who is 11 years old and started playing competitive hockey last year with the now NBDGHA Jr Lakers Association has been able to get a much better experience in terms of better league competition variety and overall better offerings for local competitive hockey players. I must also highlight the convenience and safety benefits of traveling from North Bay to Southern Ontario versus traveling with my son on the treacherous winter highways to Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie and Timmins in recent years. The goal should be to reduce, not eliminate, overall travel within Northern Ontario where possible, and replace it with much safer and more enjoyable travel along Highway 11 South, from North Bay, eventually reaching destinations via Highway 400.

The Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) is the largest member of Hockey Canada operating along with HEO and HNO as governing bodies for amateur hockey in Ontario. Recognized as the Provincial Sports Organization for the sport of hockey, the OHF operates within a structure made up of seven affiliated partners: the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE), Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA), Ontario Hockey Association (OHA), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), and Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA). From season to season, the OHF provides administrative resources, coordinates programs, services and events for hockey participants and members.

I’m learning that within the OHF, the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) has a player membership made up primarily of lower level competitive and recreational hockey players. While the game of hockey is played across Canada at a recreational and varying competitive level, the board of directors appears to be making no headway with regard to the competitive landscape. The NOHA’s board of directors consists primarily of individuals who live in areas that are predominantly lower-level recreational and competitive hockey. These categories are very important to the future and prosperity of hockey within the NOHA, but there should be different objectives for players with different stakes and different goals when it comes to the game they enjoy playing.

NOHA’s Board of Directors is currently led by individuals who ostensibly, and sometimes understandably, make decisions in favor of the bulk of their membership, which consists of lower-level recreational and competitive hockey families and players. Since only three of the 9 districts have teams offering AAA hockey, it’s hard to believe that there will ever be any progress with competitive AAA teams having a better experience and development model than the current environment which is easily criticized and has seen players as young as 10 choose to travel to other associations such as the GTHL and OMHA to find better and more appropriate developmental opportunities for their children.

In recent years, Timmins has also become an area that cannot compete at the AAA level, which is why it now hosts many AA teams that are also struggling to be competitive at that AA level. Unfortunately, due to numerous factors, Timmins is slowly but surely aligning itself with the other districts as they can only offer recreational and lower competitive hockey.

In recent conversations with individuals from Southern Ontario and Northern Ontario, there is an initiative to have North Bay, Sudbury and/or Sault Ste Marie, in some capacity, play organized and official games against OMHA teams. It is my understanding that the hockey associations of Sault Ste Marie, Sudbury and North Bay AAA, which have a large number of players looking to leave northern Ontario for their pre-draft years, have made a proposal in recent months to join the OMHA games, in areas such as Orillia, Barrie, York-Simcoe or any other OMHA area that would welcome the new league. Northern Ontario teams are willing to travel to these areas for several reasons, primarily due to the ease of travel, the safety of the highways that must be traveled to attend these games, but most importantly to compete with more common and better competition for all teams. It should be noted, and it is extremely important to note, that AAA boys’ hockey within the NOHA is one of the few competitive sports in Northern Ontario that does not travel south for competition, and thus must play in leagues in Northern Ontario with 2-3 teams. For example, female competitive hockey teams and male and female competitive soccer teams currently benefit from competition and exposure outside of Northern Ontario. the ability to grow, properly develop and retain their locally developed talent.”

Local AAA hockey associations are eager to move into the future and provide more progressive, new and improved parameters where their players can develop properly and efficiently. Without the opportunity to join the OMHA, in some capacity, it is inevitable that players will continue to leave and the NOHA will be responsible for eroding our own competitive hockey landscape. More than 10 of Northern Ontario’s top-rated 14- and 15-year-old prospects for this year’s OHL draft are said to be traveling to Southern Ontario and other areas outside of NOHA to gain exposure and face more competition to play during their OHL draft year.

I am writing this letter to call on NOHA to do what is right for AAA programs in Northern Ontario and to improve their antiquated and primitive ways of conducting AAA hockey for boys in Northern Ontario. I can assure you that almost every hockey parent whose child plays in the NOHA within the NBDTHA and other AAA hockey associations will echo this sentiment and would be excited to see the NOHA finally move in a direction that promotes player development and no longer limited. . This will hopefully provide AAA players in NOHA with more exposure and encourage them to rethink the current limited benefits of playing outside NOHA in their crucial hockey years.

This would be a big step in making sure that parents like me, even though my son is still young, don’t think ‘if’ my son is going to play hockey in southern Ontario, but

will ultimately let me decide ‘when’ is the best time for my son to leave his home organization to play in a much more favorable structure and environment than the one offered by the NOHA.

Adam Ross

Northern Bay