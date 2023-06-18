Sports
‘Tennis sleeps behind the wheel’
Sunday, June 18, 2023 4:10 PM
Dietloff von Arnim on why the International Tennis Federation needs change, the ‘failure’ of the Davis Cup and the presidency.
With Novak Djokovic still in record form, Iga Swiatek underlining her status as one of the new sports stars and targeting the pristine lawns of Wimbledon, it would be easy to assume that all is well with the tennis world.
Scratching beneath the surface, however, the game faces a number of challenges, from the financial uncertainty threatening the future of the Davis Cup and its women’s equivalent, the Billie Jean King Cup, to the competing agendas of the Grand Slams, elite tours and players .
Some of these issues have sparked an existential crisis of sorts at the International Tennis Federation, where beleaguered incumbent David Haggerty faces a contest for the presidency of Germany’s Dietloff von Arnim later this year.
I think tennis needs a wake-up call. Tennis is currently asleep behind the wheel, said von Arnim, who has been president of the German tennis federation since 2020. City AM.
Tennis doesn’t compete with other racquet sports or other sports, tennis competes with media and I think we need to gain ground. We must and can do better in this regard.
We’ve had a leader [Haggerty] I think that’s enough for eight years. What he has not delivered in eight years, I hope he will deliver in years nine, ten, eleven and twelve, but I have my doubts.
I was asked by other federations if I would stand for a change. They see that tennis in Germany is going quite well at the moment. So we think tennis can work, we see it in certain countries, but from the ITF point of view, I firmly believe that we need to do better.
Von Arnim on the ‘failure’ of the ITF’s Davis Cup
The collapse in recent months of a 25-year, $3 billion deal with private investor Kosmos to revive the Davis Cup has Haggerty and the ITF, accused of jumping before looking at the doomed contract, driven to the point.
Dissenting voices got louder earlier this year when it was revealed by City AM that the ITF was considering selling shares in its other main asset, the Billie Jean King Cup, to a group of American investors. That deal appears to be off for now.
We can say it very simply [the Davis Cup deal] has failed. Germany opposed. I’m not against the format change, but with that approach it couldn’t work much to our surprise, added Von Arnim, 63.
Kosmos offered it, but who is Kosmos in the end? There were strong, loud and experienced voices saying that this project would not take off. And some federations wouldn’t listen to it. The money was very attractive to them.
I think the future of the Davis Cup is very difficult right now. We have changed its format many times over the years. None really made it possible to refinance this project.
We don’t have too many assets to give to the market, so first and foremost I’m in favor of having our assets on our side. We can have partners and sponsors, but I don’t think we should sell any of our assets. We must control our assets 100 percent and we must market them.
Von Arnim: Unite tennis by listening to players
The only way to revive the Davis Cup is to get all stakeholders around the table, says Von Arnim, in a nod to the more collaborative approach he believes the ITF should take to gain support from players and ultimately to achieve its main goal, which is growth. the game.
He said: Sasha [Zverev, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist] came up to me and said, Can you please explain to me why I didn’t get any points in the Olympics? I think it is so important that tennis is played at the Olympics. But why didn’t Sascha get any points? We are the ITF, we need to talk to the ATP, and let’s make a fair adjustment that players get points. Sascha was not happy at all.
Second, at this time according to the rules [Rafa] Nadal is not allowed to participate in the Olympics [in Paris next year] because he has to play Davis Cup for the last two years prior to the Olympics. That’s the rule. Why are we making it so difficult?
Rafa is thinking about playing in Paris. By the rules, we make it difficult. Make it easy for them to play there. They want to play. So we need to get the involvement of the players and make our decisions understandable.
We have to change the rules. If I can still do it I definitely would [if elected] and think about points for the Olympics, talk to the ATP. We need to make it easy for the players to play and remove the obstacles. Let them play, make it easy for them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cityam.com/tennis-is-asleep-at-the-wheel-it-needs-a-wake-up-call-dietloff-von-arnim-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the Murdoch Empire and CNN Declines Have in Common
- ‘Tennis sleeps behind the wheel’
- Milanese fashion: Prada animates the male form with 1940s couture that aims to liberate, not restrict
- He is speaking with Chinese Foreign Minister Antony Blinken in Beijing
- ER visits for transgender people more likely to lead to hospitalization: report
- Column: A feature film made in Poway will have its Hollywood premiere
- Is the stock market closed on June 16?
- iPhone 15: Apple iPhone 15 Series Leaks: What We Know So Far
- Building resilience in children: Parents need to build relationships with their children from an early age
- Imran Khan, sister summoned in land corruption scandal
- The father’s influence on Xi in people-centered philosophy
- Donald Trump accuses crooked Joe Biden of ordering a false indictment