Texas football has a ‘legitimate chance’ with 5-star WR target Ryan Wingo





All the headlines surrounding the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian are currently about what’s happening on the recruiting aisle. Texas picked up its fourth draft in the recruiting class of 2024 on June 17 with acclaimed four-star Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain cornerback Santana Wilson. Sark and the Longhorns staff are wrapping up the first major official visiting weekend of the month of June, which began June 16. Wilson was one of the major official visitors to campus this weekend of June 16-18. And one of the highest-rated official visitors to make it to campus this weekend for an official visit is St. Louis University (MO) elite five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Texas hosted Wingo this weekend for the first time since making the unofficial trip for the first Junior Day of the off-season on Jan. 21. Texas and Chris Jackson, the new wide receivers coach, had some confidence in their position in this draft heading into Wingo’s official visit to Austin. Texas football is reportedly coming out of 5-star WR Ryan Wingo’s official visit this weekend with confidence Jackson and the Longhorns needed to score big with Wingo this weekend to make a big move with the elite Missouri wide receiver. The early return of Wingo’s first 36 hours on the official visit to Texas sounds promising. Inside Texas reported on the morning of June 18 (paid content) that Texas feels it “has a legitimate chance in this” in the closing stages of Wingo’s official trip this weekend. In addition, Texas made it clear this weekend that Wingo was one of the top out-of-state recruits on campus among the official visitors. Texas put Wingo in touch with the nation’s top-rated recruit in the Class of 2023 and true freshman quarterback Arch Manning for quite some time during his official visit. It’s worth noting that Wingo’s first unofficial visit to Texas came last off-season, when Arch officially visited Austin (on the weekend of June 18, 2022). Sark and the Longhorns staff planned this all for a reason to impress Wingo that Texas is the right place for him to maximize his insane talent at the collegiate level. Wingo has said over the past year that playing for a winning program where he has elite talent around him with his teammates are big factors in his recruitment. Sark and the Longhorns know that and now hit the nail on the head by linking Wingo to Arch over multiple visits. Texas seems to be making amends with Wingo Texas came into this official visiting weekend with Wingo looking to make a big move, with the Georgia Bulldogs looking like the leader of the race to land his stake. And it sounds like Texas has done enough to give itself a chance with Wingo before wrapping up the rest of its official visits. Georgia made a big impression on Wingo during his official visit to Athens on June 2. Last weekend, he also saw the Michigan Wolverines on an official visit. The last official on the roll for Wingo this month will be to face Columbia and the in-state Mizzou Tigers starting June 23. Wingo appears to be Texas’ top priority this summer among out-of-state wide receiver recruits in the 2024 class. Texas this weekend managed to put itself in a position to stand a real chance in this recruiting that could last through the fall.

