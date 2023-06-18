Michkov sniff teams; Red Wings on Karlsson List?

Matvei Michkov is turning himself into an international man of mystery as NHL teams prepare for the upcoming draft. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned in his weekly 32 Thoughts podcast that Michkov has avoided meeting with NHL teams. The Swedish Expressen also reported that he was rejecting teams after KHL games this season.

That has led to speculation that Michkov wants to manipulate the selection process to get to a specific team. The guess is that team is the Washington Capitals who pick number 8, just ahead of the Red Wings. With Alexander Ovechkin leading the team, the Caps would not pass Michkov.

Michkov mania

But he might be gone before then. This is a talented player, although he is under a KHL contract until the 2025-2026 season.

Red Line Report rates Michkov No. 2 overall and states that he would have been rated No. 1 in eight of the past 10 NHL drafts. Michkov racked up 20 points in 27 games for Sochi in the KHL this season.

Michkov may want to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning which has several Russians including star forward Nikita Kucherov. But getting to the Lightning requires magic, not manipulation. The Lightning won’t pick until the sixth round and won’t have a first round until 2026.

Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Michkov “A number of teams indicate that they cannot get certainty [Michkov] will talk to them for the design…there is a lot of mystery about him. In Russia, the teams that could get there to meet him said talking to him was difficult pic.twitter.com/FvejHpzuci — The Hockey Hotline (@HotlineHockey) June 16, 2023

Eric Karlson Chatter

San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng speculates 10 teams may be interested in acquiring 33-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson and the Detroit Red Wings are on his list.

The appeal of Karlsson is that he makes a difference. Last season he scored 101 points and he is a right defender. But Karlsson wants to go to a contender, and the Red Wings aren’t there yet.

Karlsson and the Sharks met and agreed it’s time to trade him. The Red Wings are likely to be interested, but there are plenty of obstacles, including him making $11.4 million and the Sharks reportedly want multiple picks in the first round. The Sharks keep some salary, but are they willing to eat half?

Off-season Red Wings

According to the Red Wings’ Year in Review, the Red Wings used 36 players in the 2022-23 season, with 14 (38.8%) coming through the draft and 13 (36.1%) coming through free agency. Eight (22.2%) came by trade and one (Magnus Hellberg) came by distance.

Red Wings in case you missed it

Red Wings prospect defenseman William Wallinder was named European Hockey’s Young Player of the Year.

GM Steve Yzerman is unlikely to re-sign any of his free agents. They were willing to bring back Pius Suter on a one-year contract, but he sought the security of a two-year contract.

Hockey Now’s Bob Duff apologizes to Miguel Cabrera for a “mistake” on his pseudo-hockey debut.

Would the Red Wings bring Team USA forward Ryan Leonard if he is available at number 9?

