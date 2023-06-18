England and Bazball are here to save Test cricket. Maybe Australia can too | Axis 2023

Were here to make memories. Were here to save Test Cricket. Dream bigger. Nothing is out of reach. Fuck off with that damn dick too.

Bazball’s paradoxes are already apparent, and indeed a big part of the fun. Here we have the game of reinventing where the only rule is to break all the rules. Play like it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, because that’s the best way to win. Dance like no one is watching so everyone can see what a great dancer you are. Is this still maverick thinking? Probably. It is, to say the least, an extremely captivating spectacle.

As it was again on a rain-shadowed third day at Edgbaston, halfway through what is already an epic-scale Test. England and Australia managed to do a session and a bit here, on a day when another paradox presented itself. England are here to save Test cricket. In their own version of this story, England alone are the heroes. But what if they aren’t?

One element so far missing from these Ashes is a real clash of old and new. What we haven’t had yet is a good needle. And make no mistake, Australia is desperate to beat this Bazball England. To the extent that a beating may not be enough. Perhaps just a crush will suffice.

It’s the only logical response to this thing, which from the outside feels like another version of the defining quality of most English sports teams, English exceptionalism, English self-mythology. England is a bastard to lose to, Andrew Mehrtens famously observed, and Englishmen have since proved his point by taking it as a compliment.

In the Stokes era, English cricketers have found an even nastier way to win. Now the English are trying to be the good guys. Not dry or cold. But fun and fiery and full of wonder. Imagine being told by the England cricket captain that you are too uptight. There they are, those stiff scions of Jardine, having more fun than you, lounging shamelessly on sofas and subverting your fundamental seriousness in a bucket hat.

Another paradox: Bazball is modern and disruptive. But Bazball is also a very vivid recreation of the oldest form of Englishness: the amateur spirit, the idea of ​​effortless superiority, of aristo energy against the professionals, taking a bat from the Lords museum and scoring a hundred. Imagine losing to this.

Not that Australia’s current team is particularly old-fashioned. There are many more stentorian voices at home that would consider this iteration soft or awake: climate change believers, traitors to JL, too new, too relatable, too nice, too Pat-ball. Yet. You can only push it so far.

Our vision as a team is much bigger than just results, Paul Collingwood could be heard in the press conference room on Saturday eveningbefore moving on to England’s wider mission to save Test cricket by making it more fun than you the current world champions have been able to manage.

At some point, this sort of thing becomes a provocation. There was a sense of fake war in the first innings as Australia adjusted their pitches and accommodated England’s aggression. But on a half-beaten third day, there was still time for two beautiful game passages that brought that basic tension a little closer to the surface.

First England bowled Australia’s lower order, taking four for 14 in 21 balls before lunch. It was a series started by some celestial mind of Ben Stokes; and also because Ollie Robinson told the dude who took his daughter to the press conference on Saturday night that he’s a goddamn jerk who should fuck off.

Pat Cummins celebrates after taking Ben Duckett’s wicket. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja was still on the crease with 141. Australia were 372 for six with thoughts of a significant lead. So England went with the U9s umbrella pitch, the sort of pitch banned by Surrey County age groups a few years ago, with the emphasis that teams need to have good fielders for the game to look good.