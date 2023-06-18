Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Sleepers from the same NFL model that fueled Tony Pollard’s massive season

The 2023 NFL season is still months away, but with news coming out of NFL OTAs and mandatory minicamps, savvy Fantasy football owners are already beginning their 2023 Fantasy football draft preparation. Identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers will be critical to the success of the season and suddenly there are many things up for grabs in the Minnesota backfield. The Vikings recently released Dalvin Cook, paving the way for Alexander Mattison to become the top back, while Ty Chandler also appears to be eligible for regular work as the No. 2.

So where should you focus on those two players, and how might Cook’s stock be affected if he finds another landing spot in a free NFL agency? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings can help you answer those questions and make informed decisions with every pick in your upcoming 2023 Fantasy Football drafts. Before creating your 2023 Fantasy Football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets from the time-tested computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy Football ADP in PPR competitions. The result: Pollard displaced Ezekiel Elliott as the most prolific option in the Dallas backfield, finishing the season with 1,378 yards of scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats, finishing ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. In addition, it has been called past Fantasy football sleepers, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big ranking difference. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Limbs

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Lions running back David Montgomery. During four seasons with the Bears, Montgomery rushed for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also catching 155 passes for 1,240 yards and four scores. However, with the Chicago roster, the Bears allowed Montgomery to roam free, where he secured a three-year, $18 million contract to join the Lions.

Detroit also drafted Alabama to run back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 9 overall pick and now it will be up to Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson to figure out how to integrate both extensively. Both players are extremely versatile and that should help with their overall engagement. The model predicts Montgomery to finish as number 16, despite being the 28th player off the board at the position on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine’s 2023 Fantasy Football Ranking has identified: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. However, it’s still a bit of cheating to give him a tight end since Hill does most of his work on the ground. Over the past three seasons, Hill has only totaled 21 receptions, but part of that has to do with the 2021 season where the team gave him the opportunity to be the primary quarterback.

Still, last season showed what promises to be a more likely scenario for him this year, as he ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. While he only had 77 receiving yards in 2022, he added two touchdown receptions to his offensive output. Hill’s inconsistent usage keeps him from being listed as one of the most frequent names at the position, but the model expects him to finish as the 16th Fantasy TE, well ahead of his average draft position outside the top 35.See here which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 you can choose.

How To Find Proven 2023 Fantasy Football Soccer Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise runback, you don’t even think about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts. This runback is listed as a shocking top-10 option for superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings for each player on SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Head over to SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football 2023 cheat sheets for every position, all from the model Tony Pollard mentioned as a huge seasonAnd invent.