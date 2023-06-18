Leander Paes Indian tennis showman par excellence with an abundance of enviable achievements

For more than two and a half decades of his playing career, Leander Paes looked like a typical showman. He basked in the spotlight, bringing emotion and theatrics to the pitch as he sprinted between the lines, dove full dive to get the racket to the ball, punched his partners in the chest and high fived fans.

However, unlike many a showman, Leander does not have an asterisk next to his name. His story is not about wasted potential, a rather pejorative term used to describe the likes of Nick Kyrgios, who is a Major doubles champion and a Wimbledon finalist no less. Within Leander’s pint-sized frame of 510 small by modern tennis standards rested a genius tennis player, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles (eight in doubles, 10 in mixed doubles), 54 career doubles titles, a record 45 Davis Cup doubles wins, and an individual Olympic singles medal.

The Indian tennis legend turned 50 on Saturday and until March 2020, when COVID-19 hit, he had set his sights on an eighth Olympic appearance, in Tokyo, and had also branded the months leading up to the showpiece as One Last Roar, with bespoke made T-shirts and a video camera in tow. At the end of 2021, he even entered the political arena in Goa, but not much came of it. But he remains in the spotlight, never officially retiring and keeps his political cards close to his chest. Like most showmen, he writes his own lines.

Leander’s stockpile was largely built up by his exploits in the mid to late 1990s, which continued well into the second decade of the millennium. It was a time when a newly liberalized India faced the brutal professionalization of sport for the first time and it was up to Leander along with Sachin Tendulkar and Viswanathan Anand to show that Indian sport could stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world.

The bronze medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics where he defeated Brazilian Fernando Meligeni from a set down in the playoffs was a symbol of this as he was the first individual medalist from India since KD Jadhav placed third achieved in wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Leander Paes is on the podium after winning a bronze medal in the men’s singles tennis event at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. | Photo credit: Getty Images

Unparalleled zeal

He played Davis Cup for India with unparalleled fervor, criss-crossing continents, adapting to different conditions and time zones. At the time, Premier League singles and doubles matches were best-of-five set affairs, and Leander played both singles and doubles, which amounted to three energy-consuming matches in three days. Some of his most famous singles victories were against French duo Arnaud Boetsch and Henri Leconte in the quarterfinals in 1993, against South African Wayne Ferreira in 1994 and Croatian Goran Ivanisevic in 1995.

We played France on clay and it was one of his best performances in the Davis Cup, Ramesh Krishnan, teammate of Leanders in that 1993 tie, told Sportstar. He won both of his singles, which was fantastic. He was charged and was able to take the opportunity and consistently outplay himself. It also suited his temperament of one game on the main field with all the attention. He wanted the bigger opportunity.

This temperament was also reflected in his tennis style. In a form like doubles, where points are short, the presence of a big serve or a crunching forehand is an absolute must. Leander had neither. In his famous victory over Pete Sampras in New Haven in 1998, he hit a whopping seven aces against the Americans’ four, but throughout his career, his serve was just the starting point on his journey to the net, where he was a master.

His volleys were top-notch, with the ball refusing to rise and instantly dying as if caught in a spider’s web. He could cover the net despite not having a great wingspan and he could poach like no other. In the latter facet he was somewhat like Mohammed Azharuddin on the cricket field, whose fielding technique was based on an economy of movement. Both men would be in the right place at the right time, with their anticipation standing out.

Bhupathi the right foil

In the tall and powerful Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander found the right foil for this game and together they made history winning three Majors, including the French Open and Wimbledon double in 1999. In Davis Cup they played 27 draws as a pair, of which as many as 25 finished in wins, placing them fourth on the all-time list.

It was in mixed doubles that Leander’s court art found artistic expression. The glamorous format only exists in Grand Slam events and in competitions such as the Olympics and Asian Games. It’s more hit and miss and each pair is more or less a scratch pair. But he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon with the iconic Martina Navratilova in 2003 when the latter was 46.

And with Martina Hingis, he won all four Majors in an 18-month span, including the last one at the 2016 French Open. It capped off a stunning Slam-winning run for Leander that had begun all the way back in 1999 when he first tasted victory in Paris with Bhupathi.

Lee played at a very high level for a long time, Somdev Devvarman told Sportstar. The electricity he played with, the fact that he played singles, was in the top 100 in singles and of course won slams in doubles – those are the things that drew me to him as a young player. The energy with which he came out, the quick hands, the volleys, the speed, the fire and the fact that he got the crowd going.

For all achievements, Leanders was not a flawless career. The roster squabbles ahead of quadrennial events such as the Olympics and Asian Games, and his notorious encounters with Bhupathi cast a negative light on Indian tennis. The most recent was during the 2017 Davis Cup match against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru when Bhupathi, as captain, dropped Leander and the latter left after the first day of the draw.

Still the treasure

But in the eyes of the public, he was and still is the darling, almost always winning the battle of perception. Perhaps this is because he is a charismatic and magnetic personality who can lift even the toughest of circumstances.

In those tears that rolled down his cheek as the national anthem was sung, he sealed his test of patriotism, those fantastic one-liners he conjured, books are being closed, the library is going to close soon, he said during his last Tata Open Maharashtra appearance in 2020 made him a hit with the press.

From start to finish, he craved attention, but he had the performance to back it up. One could be simultaneously repulsed and mesmerized by Leander. He was indeed a typical showman.