Sports
Cincinnati announces Jordan Bischel as Head Baseball Coach
Zach Stipe
Employee AD / Communication
CINCINNATI John Cunningham, director of athletics at the University of Cincinnati, announced on Sunday the appointment of Jordan Bischel as head baseball coach of the Bearcats.
Bschel, who signed a six-year contract, will become the 33rd head coach in the program’s history.
A press conference will be held at the beginning of this week in which Bschel will be introduced, and more information will follow.
‘.
Welcome to Cincinnati, @Bischel Jordan!
: https://t.co/00aJK1GvsB pic.twitter.com/iOjKc8kkvG
Cincinnati Baseball (@GoBearcatsBASE) June 18, 2023
The Green Bay, Wisconsin native comes to UC from Central Michigan, where he served as head coach for five seasons. He also served as the head coach of Northwood, an NCAA Division II program in Midland, Michigan, for four seasons, and at the helm of the Midland University NAIA program in Fremont, Neb, for two seasons.
Overall, he has a 314–156 (.668) record as an NCAA coach, including nine winning seasons and eight conference championships (four at Central Michigan, four at Northwood).
“Jordan Bischel is a perfect fit to lead the University of Cincinnati baseball program and we are excited to welcome him and his family to UC,” said Cunningham. “As head coach, he has won conference championships and consistently led his teams to the postseason. He is a proven program builder and winner who has achieved success at every level. He is a leader who will demand the best on and off the field from our student athletes. We couldn’t be happier to have him as our head coach.”
Bischel led the Chippewas to four Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships—two regular seasons and two tournaments—and three NCAA Regionals. The Chippewas went 177-80 (.689) during Bischel’s tenure.
“I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be head baseball coach at the University of Cincinnati,” said Bischel. “I am honored to be a part of this incredible athletic department. I look forward to building this program and competing for championships in the Big 12. I was immediately impressed by John Cunningham’s overall vision and have always enjoyed everything about this town. It would take an incredibly special opportunity for our family to leave Central Michigan. Here is that opportunity.
“I can’t wait to get started with our student athletes on and off the field.”
In five seasons as head coach at CMU, Bischel had a 102-32 MAC record and posted three consecutive full 40-win seasons for the first time since 1986-88. Bischel’s teams won a total of 132 games in 2019, ’21 and ’22, marking the winningest three-year streak in the program’s history.
From the MAC preview
(Presented by @NettingPros) @CMUBaseball has enjoyed unparalleled success during Jordan Bischel’s coaching tenure, averaging 44 wins per season and representing the MAC in the NCAA Tournament for three straight years.
https://t.co/rh1mMKnwhm pic.twitter.com/E21oIgiypI
D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 7, 2023
Bischel’s CMU teams went a combined 31-8 against the five other Michigan Division I programs, Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Oakland, and Bischel led his Chippewas to 12 wins over Power 5 conference opponents.
In 2022, the Chippewas finished 43-19, including 30-7 and tied for second in the MAC. They made a remarkable run to the league tournament crown, starting 1-1 and then winning three straight elimination games, the last two against host and regular season champions Ball State.
That put the Chippewas in the NCAA Tournament for the third season in a row, where they went 1-2 and bowed to No. 13 Florida at the Gators’ home stadium in Gainesville.
The Chippewas posted a 42-18 ledger in 2021 capped off with a 2-2 finish in the NCAA Regional in South Bend, Ind. The Chippewas were the No. 4 seed in the four-team tournament, taking wins over No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 UConn.
Bischel electrified CMU baseball from the start in 2019, helping it earn its first MAC Tournament championship and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1995. -5 victory over Miami (Fla.) in an NCAA Regional game in Starkville, Miss. It was CMU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1988.
The Chippewas clinched their first MAC regular season title since 2015, tying the program record for wins in a season (47) and its .770 win percentage was the fifth best in the nation.
FIRE ON!
Central Michigan freshman head coach @Bischel Jordan has been named MAC Coach of the Year after leading the Chippewas to a 43-12 (22-5 MAC) record. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/B2HYywpQWM
#MACtie (@MACSports) May 21, 2019
Prior to his time at CMU, Bischel was Northwood’s head coach from 2014 to 2018. The Timberwolves posted a combined 137–76 record and won two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships and two GLIAC Tournament titles. During his final two seasons, Northwood won 84 games, the best two-year streak prior to Bischel’s arrival, with 55 wins (1989-90).
Before Northwood, Bischel coached two seasons at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., leading the Warriors to a combined 74–45 record. In his first year with Midland, the Warriors won 31 games, an 18 win improvement from the previous year.
Bischel also coached five seasons in the Northwoods League, four with the Green Bay Bullfrogs and one with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. He also served as pitching coach for three seasons at Northwest Missouri State and was an assistant coach at John Carroll University in Ohio and St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
Bischel was an academic first baseman and all-conference pitcher at St. Norbert from 2000 to 2003. He earned all-conference honors and served as team captain as a senior.
Bschel and his wife Katie have three sons, twins Luke and Parker, and Chase.
|
Sources
2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2023/6/18/cincinnati-announces-jordan-bischel-as-head-baseball-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Perryton-born actor Rex Linn, country music superstar Reba McEntire records message for tornado victims
- Cincinnati announces Jordan Bischel as Head Baseball Coach
- Irina Shayk shows off her toned back and shoulders in a leopard print dress as she steps out in NYC
- Google Chrome updated, government calls on users not to fall prey to scammers
- Uganda school attack: 40 students killed by Islamic State group militants – BBC News
- Joe Biden’s 2024 kickoff against Donald Trump with a focus on the economy and the rich
- Deep in Hollywood: Joaquin Phoenix
- Analysts see the stock market moving sideways with an upward bias this week
- Google announces virtual try-on feature for shopping
- Supporters flock to famous Cuban restaurant to see Trump after his impeachment
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Mexico
- FOCUS Time: What do you have in your hands?