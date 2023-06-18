Cincinnati announces Jordan Bischel as Head Baseball Coach

Zach Stipe Employee AD / Communication

CINCINNATI John Cunningham, director of athletics at the University of Cincinnati, announced on Sunday the appointment of Jordan Bischel as head baseball coach of the Bearcats.

Bschel, who signed a six-year contract, will become the 33rd head coach in the program’s history.

A press conference will be held at the beginning of this week in which Bschel will be introduced, and more information will follow.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native comes to UC from Central Michigan, where he served as head coach for five seasons. He also served as the head coach of Northwood, an NCAA Division II program in Midland, Michigan, for four seasons, and at the helm of the Midland University NAIA program in Fremont, Neb, for two seasons.

Overall, he has a 314–156 (.668) record as an NCAA coach, including nine winning seasons and eight conference championships (four at Central Michigan, four at Northwood).

“Jordan Bischel is a perfect fit to lead the University of Cincinnati baseball program and we are excited to welcome him and his family to UC,” said Cunningham. “As head coach, he has won conference championships and consistently led his teams to the postseason. He is a proven program builder and winner who has achieved success at every level. He is a leader who will demand the best on and off the field from our student athletes. We couldn’t be happier to have him as our head coach.”

Bischel led the Chippewas to four Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships—two regular seasons and two tournaments—and three NCAA Regionals. The Chippewas went 177-80 (.689) during Bischel’s tenure.

“I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be head baseball coach at the University of Cincinnati,” said Bischel. “I am honored to be a part of this incredible athletic department. I look forward to building this program and competing for championships in the Big 12. I was immediately impressed by John Cunningham’s overall vision and have always enjoyed everything about this town. It would take an incredibly special opportunity for our family to leave Central Michigan. Here is that opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get started with our student athletes on and off the field.”

In five seasons as head coach at CMU, Bischel had a 102-32 MAC record and posted three consecutive full 40-win seasons for the first time since 1986-88. Bischel’s teams won a total of 132 games in 2019, ’21 and ’22, marking the winningest three-year streak in the program’s history.

Bischel’s CMU teams went a combined 31-8 against the five other Michigan Division I programs, Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Oakland, and Bischel led his Chippewas to 12 wins over Power 5 conference opponents.

In 2022, the Chippewas finished 43-19, including 30-7 and tied for second in the MAC. They made a remarkable run to the league tournament crown, starting 1-1 and then winning three straight elimination games, the last two against host and regular season champions Ball State.

That put the Chippewas in the NCAA Tournament for the third season in a row, where they went 1-2 and bowed to No. 13 Florida at the Gators’ home stadium in Gainesville.

The Chippewas posted a 42-18 ledger in 2021 capped off with a 2-2 finish in the NCAA Regional in South Bend, Ind. The Chippewas were the No. 4 seed in the four-team tournament, taking wins over No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 UConn.

Bischel electrified CMU baseball from the start in 2019, helping it earn its first MAC Tournament championship and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1995. -5 victory over Miami (Fla.) in an NCAA Regional game in Starkville, Miss. It was CMU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1988.

The Chippewas clinched their first MAC regular season title since 2015, tying the program record for wins in a season (47) and its .770 win percentage was the fifth best in the nation.

Prior to his time at CMU, Bischel was Northwood’s head coach from 2014 to 2018. The Timberwolves posted a combined 137–76 record and won two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships and two GLIAC Tournament titles. During his final two seasons, Northwood won 84 games, the best two-year streak prior to Bischel’s arrival, with 55 wins (1989-90).

Before Northwood, Bischel coached two seasons at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., leading the Warriors to a combined 74–45 record. In his first year with Midland, the Warriors won 31 games, an 18 win improvement from the previous year.

Bischel also coached five seasons in the Northwoods League, four with the Green Bay Bullfrogs and one with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. He also served as pitching coach for three seasons at Northwest Missouri State and was an assistant coach at John Carroll University in Ohio and St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.

Bischel was an academic first baseman and all-conference pitcher at St. Norbert from 2000 to 2003. He earned all-conference honors and served as team captain as a senior.

Bschel and his wife Katie have three sons, twins Luke and Parker, and Chase.