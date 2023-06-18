Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three in Edgbaston





The first test of the 2023 Ash series is subtly ready for three arrives Edgbaston. As a sequel to Statement from England on the first day Australia dug in to get within 82 runs of the hosts’ target of 393 by hitting stumps on day two. Usman Khawaja led the fightback and does not start the day 126, with Alex Carey (52*) well placed next to him. England, however, have taken wickets Stuart broad was once again in the thick of things and conjured a big double break before breaking through Khawaja’s defense to delay the opener with a careless no-ball. Resuming at 311-5, the tourists will be confident in securing a first innings lead, but will have to endure a tricky session this morning. The relatively new ball should be squeezing around a bit and as Khawaja and Carey are the last of the recognized hitters, England hopes to run through the lower order quickly. Follow the score and Edgbaston’s latest updates below: England vs Australia: First Ashes Test, day three updates Khawaja makes England pay 10:13 , Mike Jones Usman Khawaja opened his account in the 2023 Ashes series with a brilliant and hard-fought century. He scored an unbeaten 126 to exit Australia in the match, just 82 points behind England’s 393. Khawaja has the highest opener average in Test history (68.72, min. 20 innings as opener) and scored 34% of his runs in the V straight over the ground yesterday. His career average for runs in that area is only 14%. Has Bazball found his match? Traditional Australia and modern England engaged in an Ashes battle 10:07 , Mike Jones A really great one Ash series is one that ebbs and flows, with both sides having their moments, having their periods of success, and ultimately playing Tests that are closely fought to the end. Australia had stated in the run that they would see how Bazball would fare against their bowling attack, particularly their prolific seam attack. But England laid one marker down on the first day, en route to 393-8 before a shock declaration, going by more than five at a time. It was a day that entertained, the sun shone and the ashes started with a bang. Has Bazball found his match? Australia and England engaged in Ashes battle England vs Australia: First Astest, Day Three 09:56 , Mike Jones Welcome to The independents coverage of day three of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. We’re set for another fantastic day of cricket as Australia look to chase England’s first-innings tally of 393 after Ben Stoke’s bold statement late on opening day. Usman Khawaja led the fighting back tourists on Saturday with an old-fashioned century and finished day two undefeated on 126 not out. He was supported by Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52*) for half-centuries after England cheaply dismissed the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The visitors are now just 82 runs behind with five wickets in hand, but England will be sure to take a few early wickets this morning and get through the rest of Australia’s batting line-up. However, should Pat Cummins’ men manage to get through the first session, they’ll have an easier time this afternoon as they look to build a big lead in the first innings. Stick around and enjoy all the action from day three of the first Ashes test, with play starting at 11am.

