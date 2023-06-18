Mitchell sees a handful of winners, top finishes at Mitchell Tennis Classic – Mitchell Republic





MITCHELL The Mitchell Tennis Classic ended Sunday at Hitchcock Park, with some of South Dakota’s top local tennis talent taking home titles. Here’s a look at the winners and runners-up for each division. Lennox’s Jaxon Plank won the boys’ 18-and-under singles, defeating Yankton’s Zac Briggs in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-0. In the boys 18-and-under doubles, Plank teamed up with Cody Plank to beat Briggs and Harrison Krajewski in the final 8-3. In the 16+ age boys division, Mitchells Dawson Adams posted a 3-0 record and was 6-0 in sets to top the round-robin standings. Dylan Putnam, also of Mitchell, finished second in the division with a 2-1 record. Sioux Falls Amrit Thury won the boys 14-and-under division, defeating Logan Boyle, also of Sioux Falls, in the final. Meanwhile, Boyle partnered Yankton’s Ivan Krajewski in the 14-and-under doubles to post the best record at 2-0, while North Sioux City’s Ethan and Peter Laurich went 1-1 to finish second. In the boys 12-and-under singles, Mitchell’s Clay Bathke was one of three participants to go 3-1 in the round-robin competition, along with Yankton’s Zane Becker and North Sioux City’s Lucas Laurich. Bathke and Becker were both 6-2 in sets, while Laurich was 6-3. The tandem of Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, from Yankton, won the girls’ 18-and-under doubles division after defeating the duo of Brandons Addison Meyers and Sioux Falls Melia Thelen 8-3. Nora Krajewski also won the 18-and-under singles competition with a 6-4 and 6-2 victory over Mitchell’s Delaney Degen in the final. Mitchell’s Delaney Degen returns a shot at the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic Aberdeen’s Avery Tennant was the girls’ singles winner aged 16 and under, beating Bella Nelson of Rapid City 6-1, 7-5 in the final. Lily Goeddel, of Middleton, Wisconsin, went 3-0 in the girls 14-and-under, round-robin singles competition, with Mitchell’s Ava Prunty second at 2-1. Sioux Falls Mackenzie Boyle topped the round-robin girls 12-and-under singles standings with a 2-0 record, while Sioux Falls Eisley Roark finished second 1-1. Yankton’s pair of Nora and Harrison Krajewski won the mixed doubles for ages 18 and under after defeating Rapid City’s Bella and Braden Nelson in the final. 1/4: Mitchell’s Talon Fenski approaches the net to play a shot at the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. 2/4: Mitchell’s Carsyn Weich plays a shot at the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. 3/4: Mitchell’s Matthew Mauszycki hits a shot during the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. 4/4: Mitchell’s Kaden Putnam throws the ball on a serve during the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.

Our editors occasionally publish stories under the name “Mitchell Republic”. Often the byline “Mitchell Republic” is used when rewriting basic news stories that come from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and require little or no coverage. Sometimes this byline is used when a news story has multiple authors or when the story is formed by putting together previously reported news from different sources. If external sources are used, it will be noted in the story.

