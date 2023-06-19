Global Games bronze for table tennis player





Aflie Linn is all smiles after earning a bronze medal at the Virtus Global Games. Photo: Delivered.

After days of near wins for Alfie Linn, the young table tennis star has won both New Zealand medals from the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France. It was a whirlwind of an end to competition for Alfie as he teamed up with Frances Alexandre Sol to take bronze in the men’s doubles before teaming up again to earn silver in the team event, being honored as the nation’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony. An excited Alfie says: ‘I’m so proud to represent the New Zealand team. I feel happy in my heart and make Nelson proud. Alfie is 21 years old and plays for the Nelson Table Tennis Club. He also has Down syndrome and competes nationally and internationally in the II2 group. He is playing in his second Virtus Global Games and is the only table tennis player in the New Zealand delegation. During competition week, Alfie has come tantalizingly close to a medal several times. In Men’s Singles, he narrowly missed out on medal contention, losing 14–12 in the fifth set, having equalized to two sets apiece after trailing 2–0. In mixed doubles he teamed up with a player from the Czech Republic. They tied in the quarter-finals, just missing out on reaching the semi-finals by countback. The athletes played 5 back-to-back games in scorching 35 degree heat, making the tight margins even more difficult than usual. After finally winning New Zealand’s first medal, Alfie received a hero’s welcome from his Kiwi teammates at their hotel. Most of the athletes were in their pajamas and had stayed up to see him before going to bed. Alfie is joined at the Virtus games by fellow Nelson athlete, swimmer Finn Russ, who made a final in the 200m Freestyle II3, finishing 8th and just missing out on the 50m Free Final, finishing 9th.

