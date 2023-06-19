Sports
Zimbabwe and the West Indies take opposing wins on the opening day of the CWC Qualifier
While Zimbabwe secured a sweeping victory over Nepal, the West Indies had to sweat for their victory over the USA on the opening day of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Match 1: Zimbabwe won by eight wickets against Nepal
Brilliant hundreds from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket victory over Nepal in the opening game of the World Cup qualifier. Zimbawbe chased a target of 291 runs to win with 35 balls to spare.
In the pursuit of 291, the Zimbabwean openers started on a positive note. Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine added 45 runs, before Gumbie was judged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over.
The incoming batter, Wesley Madhevere, then joined forces with Ervine to keep the chase in Zimbabwe on track. Together they added 82 runs from 92 balls for the second wicket. However, Nepal hit back in the 24th over, as Gulsan dismissed Jha Madhevere for 32.
At the halfway stage the Chevrons were 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62.
Sean Williams and Ervine then carried the attack to the Nepal bowlers, sending off 77 runs between overs 26-35. Gradually, the required rate fell below six and Zimbabwe took control. Ervine brought up his fourth ODI century in the 38th over.
Only an inspiring act on the field could change the course of the game, but that was not to be the case. Williams put in a lot of himself in the 44th over, with a boundary tied for the scores. In total, Ervine scored 121* of 128, with 15 fours and a six to his name. Williams hit 102* on 70, with 13 fours and a six.
Earlier today, Zimbabwean skipper Ervine decided to bowl first against Nepal at Harare Sports Club.
An experienced Zimbabwean side counted on their star players, including Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara, to contribute to a strong performance in their opening game.
Nepal, who performed highly after their recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 success, hoped their golden streak would continue in qualifying.
After a few watchful overs, Nepalese openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their arms and went for runs. The pair made the most of the scoring opportunities in the first half of their innings, taking the side to 114 without a loss in 25 overs.
Bhurtel took the lead in runs scoring, scoring 66 runs off 75 balls during this span. Zimbabwe tried a number of bowling options, including Williams and Raza’s, but were unable to dislodge the pair.
Bhurtel and Aasif then chose score percentage and cleared 50 runs between the 26-30 over mark. Just when it looked like Nepal was about to take the game away from the tournament hosts, the Chevrons struck back. In the 32nd over, Wellington beat Masakadza (2/42) Bhurtel for 99. A few overs later he was good for Aasif, who fell for 66.
Despite these two setbacks, Nepal continued steadily behind Kushal Malla (41) and Rohit Paudel (31). However, accurate death bowling from Richard Ngrava (4/43) and co. meant Nepal couldn’t get past 300. They scored 79 runs from their last 10 overs to finish on 290 for eight.
match 2: West Indies won by 39 points against USA
In their opening game of the World Cup qualifier, the West Indies secured a 39-run victory over the USA. West Indies dominated for most of the match but struggled against the US lower order towards the end as Gajanand Singh scored a great century.
The West Indies had made 297 in total, thanks to decent blows from Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase and Jason Holder, but got spooked as the US approached the game.
The US got off to a quiet start in response to the total for the West Indies. Sushant Modani and Steven Taylor added 35 runs for the first wicket, before the former was taken out as third man on a delivery from Jason Holder in the eighth over. In the next over, Kyle Mayers accounted for Taylor (18).
USA’s odds were hit hard as Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla fell in back-to-back overs, leaving the North American side at 55/4 in 13.4 overs. Then walk in, US no. 6 Gajanand Singh took charge of West Indies bowlers before settling in for the chase.
Together with Aaron Jones he added 42 runs for the fifth wicket. The stands broke when Jones ran out in the 21st over. At the halfway mark, the US was 106/5.
The USA’s sixth wicket stand withstood the challenge of the West Indies until the 34th over. Gajanand and Shayan Jahangir added 58 runs from 83 balls, before the latter fell to Alzarri Joseph.
After Shayan’s dismissal, victory in the West Indies seemed a mere formality as the run rate had crept above 10. However, they had to contend with a spirited battle between Gajanand and Nosthush Kenjige. The pair added 76 runs for the eighth wicket and remained unbeaten until the end of the match. Gajanand (101*) also scored his first ODI hundred in the last over of the match.
Earlier in the day, American skipper Monank won the toss at Takashinga Sports Club and decided to bowl first. The US team hoped their squads led by Saurabh Netravalkar could make up for the absence of Ali Khan, who will miss the first two games of the tournament due to an ICC suspension.
West Indies, led by Shai Hope, were without Trinidad player Yannic Cariah, who missed due to injury.
USA’s new ball-opening pair, Saurabh Netravalkar and Kyle Phillip, proved handy in the opening overs, as they got the ball spinning and asked several questions of the West Indies batters. The duo got one each as the West Indies lost their openers within the first six overs. At 15/2 things looked bad for the Men in Maroon but skipper Hope joined forces with Johnson Charles to compile a crucial 115 run stand that stabilized the innings.
Both batters reached their half century before the 25-over. At halfway point the West Indies were at 121/2.
Hope’s hit of 54 came to an end in the 27th over, when the West Indies skipper hit a Nosthush Kenjige delivery to the cover sweeper. In the next over, Taylor brought down Charles (66), who skied one to short third man.
Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran then came together to rebuild the West Indies innings. Pooran was his usual free-flowing self, while Chase kept the innings together from the other side. At 187/4 in 35 overs, the batting side had a slight advantage.
However, part-timer Taylor hit back for the US, taking back-to-back wickets in the form of Pooran (43 of 28) and Rovman Powell (0) in the 36th over.
Their quest for a 300 aggregate close was then led by Jason Holder, who played a fiery 56-for-40 shot. The Men in Maroon were eliminated for 297.
