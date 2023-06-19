No football in South Carolina vs. Georgia in 2024. Was it ever a rivalry?

Steve Spurrier coached in rivalry games against Georgia as coach of Florida and later South Carolina.

The way the Head Ball Coach saw it was beyond compare. Florida-Georgia was hands down the more heated game. Spurrier did not believe the rivalry name applied so strongly to Georgia-South Carolina.

I just don’t feel the hatred between Georgia and South Carolina that there is between Georgia and Florida,” Spurrier said in 2013. “Georgia has so many rivals that it’s hard for them to have a big rivalry game every week.

Good point. Georgia’s rivalry with Georgia Tech is referred to as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, and the Auburn-Georgia Series is the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. Florida-Georgia is a cocktail party.

Hard to compete with that.

Apparently, the SEC agreed with Spurrier’s assessment from a decade ago.

Georgia-South Carolina ranked as a glaring omission in the 2024 SEC opponents’ lineup, which was revealed Wednesday. The teams, separated by 160 miles, have played 75 times. Until recent years, the series had been fairly competitive since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. That included Gamecocks’ double-overtime win in 2019.

With Georgia on the throne of college football, I doubt Gamecock’s athletic director Ray Tanner or coach Shane Beamer stumped for the Bulldogs to stay on an annual schedule that will continue to include Clemson, USC’s most bitter rival.

Beamer once described Georgia as having some 100 five-star footballers in their defense. South Carolina has, well, less than that.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart rightly noted at SEC spring meetings that the hiatus from some annual rivalries is the prize for the SEC dump divisions after this season, in favor of a cohesive 16-team conference upon the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. The return of that rivalry trade-off is that the frequency of other matchups, such as Alabama-Georgia, will increase. Those two powers will play during the 2024 regular season. They have met only three times during the regular season during Nick Sabans tenure at Alabama.

Traditionalists want that rivalry, and others want to see you play the teams they never see you play, Smart said last month, and you can’t have both.

Still, it’s odd that Gamecock’s 2024 schedule doesn’t include Georgia, Tennessee, or Florida, a trio that may be their biggest SEC rivals.

Georgia and South Carolina each play four opponents currently playing in the SEC West. The Bulldogs also get Texas and USC plays OU.

The SEC’s omission of UGA-USC for 24 turned out to be the exception rather than the rule. Overall, the conference made a focused effort to maintain the primary rivalry as well as many secondary and tertiary rivalries.

Georgia’s list of opponents includes Florida, Auburn and Tennessee.

Some games just didn’t make it. That’s life in a 16-team SEC with no divisions, especially for a conference that continues to play just eight conference games.

I would have loved to see the 2024 Auburn-Florida renewal. AU is the closest SEC school to UF, and that was an annual expected game for any fanbase until the SEC reconfigured its schedule format in 2003.

LSU has as many rivals as any other SEC team. In 2024, the Tigers will not play against Mississippi State for the first time since World War II. MSU won’t be playing against Alabama either. Instead of the 90-Mile Drive, MSU will play four SEC East opponents.

Adding OU and Texas while eliminating divisions makes for some new fun matchups and restores rivalries like Texas-Texas A&M. An undivided conference allows for fairer, more balanced planning.

Series like Georgia-USC remain in the background. A worthy consideration? That probably depends on who you ask.

Maybe they weren’t rivals after all. Or so Spurrier once thought.

