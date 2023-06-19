Sports
How economic strength has dictated the hockey rivalry between India and Pakistan
There was a time when the world of hockey was dominated by the two Asian stalwarts India and Pakistan. Both teams lost their footing as the sport changed from natural to artificial turf since the 1970s, but the results show that it was India that had lost more. In recent years, however, that trend has reversed and it is now India that bullies its neighbors on the hockey fields.
Overall, Pakistan still has an 82-64 lead over India, but as the following table shows, that advantage is quickly being wiped out.
|
Decade
|
Matches
|
IND Victories
|
PAK victories
|
pulls
|
Goals scored by the IND
|
Goals scored by PAK
|
1980
|
46
|
14
|
22
|
10
|
79
|
111
|
1990
|
26
|
9
|
13
|
4
|
52
|
62
|
2000
|
47
|
14
|
27
|
6
|
108
|
128
|
2010
|
35
|
19
|
8
|
8
|
102
|
62
|
2020
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
5
Evolution of the rivalry between India and Pakistan since the 1970s
The International Hockey Federation’s decision to switch to synthetic turf in 1986 (though initially introduced at the 1976 Montreal Olympics) reshaped the modern game. The decision neutralized the technical skill-laden style of play of India and Pakistan and promoted the strategic, physical and fast-paced style of play of the Europeans and Australians.
Indian hockey and Pakistani hockey were behind. Simply put, hockey became an expensive sport. Replacing wooden sticks with graphite sticks and installing and maintaining artificial turf fields was not a cheap job. Today, the cost of installing artificial turf ranges from 4 crores to 8 crores. Replacing the numerous sods with synthetic turf required heavy funding or sponsorships that were not readily available at the time. This abruptly ended the global dominance of the two Asian stalwarts.
Pakistan’s hockey still managed to stumble on and try to cope with the changes, even going so far as to win the 1994 Hockey World Cup. In head-to-head comparison, Pakistan completely dominated India. Thanks to an abundance of loans and external aid, Pakistan’s economy has overtaken that of India.
But by the 1990s, India and Pakistan were nearly equal in terms of GDP per capita. In 1991, the decision to reform and liberalize its economy was the springboard for India to overtake Pakistan not only in GDP charts but also in field hockey.
by 2021, India’s per capita income had risen to $2,277 double of Pakistanis.
Fig. 1: The graph, based on World Bank data, shows the GDP per capita trajectory of India and Pakistan from 1960-2022. Since 2007, India’s GDP per capita has consistently exceeded that of Pakistan.
As the above illustration shows, there is a strong correlation between the economic strength of the two Asian countries and their performance on the hockey field.
Pakistan has lately been a nation embedded in economic turmoil, surviving on external subsidies. At the same time, India is the fastest growing trillion dollar economy and is using its resources to improve sports infrastructure across the country.
The head-to-head record since 2010 shows a total turnaround. Of 21 wins, 9 draws and only 8 losses since 2010India has reclaimed its hockey hegemony over Pakistan. Indian hockey is in an undeniable upward spiral while Pakistan’s hockey ambitions are eroding.
Pakistani hockey and economics, both on a ventilator
In 2014, Pakistan failed to qualify for the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the first time. In their heyday, they had made it to the Olympic podium in seven consecutive editions (1956-1984) and tasted Olympic gold three times, but failed to even qualify for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. With economic woes mounting, the future of the Pakistani hockey uncertain.
India was also initially unable to adapt to modern hockey. After the introduction of artificial turf, India did not taste Olympic success until 1980, where it captured gold (note that the 1980 Moscow Olympics were boycotted by most countries).
Despite the country losing in the turf war, India’s economic liberalization helped turn the tide in the 21st century. Change was not overnight. In the late 90s and early 2000s, India gave Pakistan a lot of fights, but it turned out to be on the losing side more often than not.
However, once the Indian economy stabilised, investment in synthetic turf fields was heavy, while Pakistan lagged behind. Higher GDP and more resources meant more opportunities for improving sports infrastructure, training facilities, coaches, equipment and resulting sporting success and increased sponsorship. The men’s team’s bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a testament to the change in fortunes.
Dualities across borders
As it stands, there is a glaring disparity between the hockey infrastructure in India and Pakistan.
Pakistan currently has seven recognized hockey venues and ten hockey stadiums, at least five of which are in a sorry state and in dire need of a complete makeover. In fact, in 2022 the astro turf (which was installed for 70 million) at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore was completely ripped off and damaged to accommodate a political rally of former Prime Minister and Pakistani cricketing legend Imran Khan.
India, meanwhile, is home to about 40 world-class hockey stadiums, including the largest fully seated hockey stadium in the world, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Odisha. The country today has a plethora of artificial turf hockey fields, with dozens more being constructed ahead of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. In addition, India includes over 70 FIH-approved synthetic turf hockey fields in India, more than capable of hosting international matches. The Sundargarh district of Odisha itself comprises 23 such hockey fields.
Odisha became the first region in the world to host two consecutive World Hockey Championships. Ever since Naveen Patnaiks Odisha’s government became the main sponsor of the national hockey team by signing a 100 crore five-year deal, Indian hockey has reached new heights.
Contrary to the Indian reality, misuse of funds has contributed to the demise of hockey in Pakistan. Foreign coaches such as Roelant Oltmans and Siegfried Aikman have resigned in recent years, quote improper functioning and wage debt.
Pakistani hockey great, Samiullah Khan mention, Funds that PHF used to receive were not spent properly. We do not have modern equipment.
Currently, the Indian men’s hockey team is ranked 5the and India women’s field hockey team is ranked 8the while the Pakistan men’s hockey team ranks 16the and the Pakistan women’s field hockey team is ranked 57th in the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/hockey/india-pakistan-hockey-rivalry-economic-strength-42578
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
