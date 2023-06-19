How economic strength has dictated the hockey rivalry between India and Pakistan

There was a time when the world of hockey was dominated by the two Asian stalwarts India and Pakistan. Both teams lost their footing as the sport changed from natural to artificial turf since the 1970s, but the results show that it was India that had lost more. In recent years, however, that trend has reversed and it is now India that bullies its neighbors on the hockey fields.

Overall, Pakistan still has an 82-64 lead over India, but as the following table shows, that advantage is quickly being wiped out.

Decade Matches IND Victories PAK victories pulls Goals scored by the IND Goals scored by PAK 1980 46 14 22 10 79 111 1990 26 9 13 4 52 62 2000 47 14 27 6 108 128 2010 35 19 8 8 102 62 2020 3 2 0 1 8 5 Evolution of the rivalry between India and Pakistan since the 1970s The International Hockey Federation’s decision to switch to synthetic turf in 1986 (though initially introduced at the 1976 Montreal Olympics) reshaped the modern game. The decision neutralized the technical skill-laden style of play of India and Pakistan and promoted the strategic, physical and fast-paced style of play of the Europeans and Australians. Indian hockey and Pakistani hockey were behind. Simply put, hockey became an expensive sport. Replacing wooden sticks with graphite sticks and installing and maintaining artificial turf fields was not a cheap job. Today, the cost of installing artificial turf ranges from 4 crores to 8 crores. Replacing the numerous sods with synthetic turf required heavy funding or sponsorships that were not readily available at the time. This abruptly ended the global dominance of the two Asian stalwarts. Pakistan’s hockey still managed to stumble on and try to cope with the changes, even going so far as to win the 1994 Hockey World Cup. In head-to-head comparison, Pakistan completely dominated India. Thanks to an abundance of loans and external aid, Pakistan’s economy has overtaken that of India. But by the 1990s, India and Pakistan were nearly equal in terms of GDP per capita. In 1991, the decision to reform and liberalize its economy was the springboard for India to overtake Pakistan not only in GDP charts but also in field hockey. by 2021, India’s per capita income had risen to $2,277 double of Pakistanis.

Fig. 1: The graph, based on World Bank data, shows the GDP per capita trajectory of India and Pakistan from 1960-2022. Since 2007, India’s GDP per capita has consistently exceeded that of Pakistan. As the above illustration shows, there is a strong correlation between the economic strength of the two Asian countries and their performance on the hockey field. Pakistan has lately been a nation embedded in economic turmoil, surviving on external subsidies. At the same time, India is the fastest growing trillion dollar economy and is using its resources to improve sports infrastructure across the country. The head-to-head record since 2010 shows a total turnaround. Of 21 wins, 9 draws and only 8 losses since 2010India has reclaimed its hockey hegemony over Pakistan. Indian hockey is in an undeniable upward spiral while Pakistan’s hockey ambitions are eroding.