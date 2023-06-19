Tennis Prodigy Errama competes for top honors in Berlin

Eramma will be one of the athletes competing in tennis at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

During the ongoing 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, which will take place between June 17, 2023 and June 25, 2023. A contingent of 198 athletes and Unified partners and 57 coaches will compete in the prestigious 16-sport event from India .

Eramma, who hails from Karnataka, will be one of the athletes competing in tennis at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Growing up in the small village of Taranagar, Bellary district, North Karnataka, Eramma, 22, had very little contact with sports. Her parents were farmers, responsible for supporting her and her two siblings. Eramma was born hard of hearing and also developed a speech impediment while growing up, which led to deficient cognitive skills. However, communication was never a problem, and she, along with her two male siblings, would spend much of her time outside, running in the sun and playing whatever games they could think of.

When Eramma was about 14 years old, she was attended by her uncle at Tamanna School in Toranagallu, established for children from families with lower socio-economic skills. Her uncle also decided to adopt her.

He was a crane operator at the Bellari factory, his residence being closer to the school made it a viable option for all involved. Soon Eramma took full advantage of the available sports facilities and established herself as a multi-talented athlete.

She started as a runner and two years later, when she was 16, she started playing table tennis, says Rajesh Vhanne. Vhanne has been the head of sports at the school since 2016 and is the tennis coach for the Special Olympics Bharat contingent traveling to Berlin for the World Games.

While playing table tennis, it was suggested to her that maybe she could increase her interest and maximize not only her hand-eye coordination, but also her physical abilities. She was pushed onto the tennis court and almost immediately blossomed. Vhanne admits that the first days were tough. She didn’t know how to serve, and the double-handed backhand, an awkward move at the best of times, completely confused her. But slowly Vhanne and Eramma teamed up to help her grow in the games.

At the World Games, Eramma will play in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. SO Bharat’s four-member tennis contingent is multicultural. Erammas partner Anmol is from Thrissur and the two boys in the team are from Haryana and Delhi.

While Vhanne himself has had little time to spend with the athletes, he doesn’t expect their performance to suffer. They trained and practiced with their area coaches long before the Games and I see that each of them has a special set of skills. It’s my job to just give them the confidence to put them on display.

For Eramma, the goals are a bit different. This will be her first trip outside of India, and while she’s excited about it, she’s also eager to contribute to what will no doubt be a burgeoning medal tally for the country. And then she hopes to attract enough attention to get a job.

A lively, constantly smiling face masks a fiercely competitive interior. Tennis, says Vhanne, has added a new layer to her personality. She was always a little shy, always curious but also a little self-conscious and never really excited to even interact with people. An inability to converse with words and a lack of people around using sign language undoubtedly contributed to this. But sport, as the oft-repeated maxim goes, requires no language. Vhanne can testify to it.

We can talk perfectly, he laughs. In fact, we don’t get distracted by meaningless chatter either. Tennis language is simple and straightforward. We can clearly talk to each other in this.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin Germany

Special Olympics Bharat will host a farewell ceremony for the athletes and coaches departing on June 12 for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held June 17-25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. 198 athletes and Unified partners and 57 coaches will participate in 16 sports. The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event that will be a colorful celebration that promotes the recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Berlin will welcome 7,000 athletes and Unified partners across 190 delegations to compete in 26 sports.

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, showcasing athletic achievements and highlighting stereotype-defying stories that change minds and open hearts through transformational inclusion.

The official mascot of the World Games is called Unity, the mascot is a name chosen by Special Olympics athletes from around the world and whose heart shape is inspired by the official logo of the World Games that symbolizes togetherness and affection. The motto of the World Games Berlin 2023 is unbeatable together, and that infused spirit is imbued with the mascot.

