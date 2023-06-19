West Indies win first match of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers





West Indies v United States of America

Group Stage One-day international ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers

Location: We challenged Cricket Club

Toss: USA won the coin toss and bowled

Result: West Indies won by 39 points

Score card: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/216481/ Harare, Zimbabwe Four half-centuries spanning the West Indies’ innings helped them to a total of 297 in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. In response, the US could only get to 258-7 in their allotted 50 overs. It was the first ODI to be played at the picturesque venue in the capital and also the first ODI between the West Indies and the USA. The Men in Maroon found themselves in trouble early on at 14-2 from 5.4 overs after both openers fell during a difficult batting period, with the ball swinging around in the morning. Captain Shai Hope came to the crease to join Johnson Charles (66 runs off 80 balls), and they stabilized the ship with a slaving partnership for 115 runs, before Hope was dismissed for 54 off 60 balls when caught deep additional coverage. . Nicholas Pooran showed some momentum in the middle overs, hitting two fours and three sixes en route to 43 from just 28 balls, which was crucial for the West Indies innings. All-rounder Roston Chase came in on the fall of Charles’ wicket and this proved to be a wise decision as he scored a run-a-ball 55 to further keep the innings together. Still in danger of finishing on an unsatisfactory total, Player-of-the-Match Jason Holder played a brilliant knock-batting with the lower order. He scored 55 runs off 40 balls. During the post-game presentation, Holder said it was good to spend some time in the middle. I think the most important thing was that we crossed the line and anything I can do to contribute to a team win is always good. In reply, the USA never really threatened to reach the mark, trailing four wickets with 55 runs on the board after 13.4 overs. They did, however, have a remarkable batting performance from former West Indies Under-19 batsman Gajanand Singh, who made 101 off 109 balls in his maiden ODI century. The southpaw from Guyana shared a 58-run partnership with Shayan Jahangir (39 from 49 balls) and later an unbroken eight-wicket stand of 76 with Nosthush Kenjige. That next meeting for the West Indies is on Thursday, June 22 at the Harare Sports Club against Nepal. The two-time World Cup winners are in Group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Nepal, the Netherlands and the United States of America. West Indies match schedule All games start at 9:00 AM local time (3:00 AM Eastern Caribbean/2:00 AM Jamaica) Sunday June 18: West Indies defeated USA by 39 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club

Thursday June 22: against Nepal at Harare Sports Club

Saturday June 24:v West Indies at Harare Sports Club

Monday June 26: v Netherlands at Takashinga Cricket Club -ENDS-

