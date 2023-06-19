Back! Nasty! Back!: Newburyport Girls’ Tennis Takes Back the Throne, Wins Second Consecutive Division 3 State Championship | Sport

CAMBRIDGE In many ways it wasn’t fair to Ana Lynch.

The sudden downpour that poured over the MIT campus and pushed the Division 3 girls’ state tennis championship to the restricted indoor courts instead of the outdoor courts on Sunday was beyond her control. The fact that her third singles match now happened to be the last of the day, rather than at the same time as the other four, well, consider that she’s on the wrong side of a 20% chance.

And worst of all, what about all the marbles?

With Newburyport tied with Weston at 2-2, the Clippers have a chance to repeat as state champions only rested with Lynch.

Yeah, no pressure, boy.

But with the lights as bright as possible and a large crowd gathered around her court with all eyes on her, Lynch delivered a masterpiece. The junior was absolutely unfazed by the pressure in an all-ages performance as she came back from a 5-3 deficit in the first set to win her match 7-5, 6-3. and when her opponent’s final return hit the net and fell to the field, her Newburyport teammates swarmed her in to celebrate the program’s second straight state championship as the Clippers defeated Weston to reclaim their throne, 3–2 .

The Clippers have done it again.

They defended to this day what they won almost a year ago.

I just tried to do some breathing exercises and stay as calm as possible, Lynch said. My coaches told me to just keep hitting it to her backhand, so I kept trying. It was an incredible experience. I’m just so excited we did it again.

Mission statement. Mission accomplished.

As documented throughout the season, Newburyport (20-3) had this as a realistic goal since day 1 of practice. But if you return all but one starter Kat O’Connor, who ironically won a do-or-die game last year in the third singles to lead the Clippers to the title over Austin Prep, 3-2, it was It makes perfect sense that expectations were so high.

And there were some hiccups along the way. There was an early league loss for Hamilton-Wenham and setbacks for both Masconomet and Andover before the play-offs began.

But when it was Go Time, the Clippers got it done. Again.

I’m just so proud of everyone, said Caroline Schulson, a senior and lone team captain. To go back-to-back and finish high school career like this is truly a dream. Everyone worked so hard and improved so much before the season even started, so to see it pay off in this way is just really rewarding.

Of course, Schulson did her part.

Schulson, one of the best players in all of New England, stormed through her first singles match, 6-0, 6-0. The two-time Daily News MVP and Assumption College commit ended her historic high school career with a perfect 63-0, and that’s with her freshman year being wiped out by the pandemic.

So it could have been even better.

It’s definitely pretty cool to think about, Schulson said. I had a lot of fun and I couldn’t have done it without all the great teammates I’ve had.

With Sunday’s game moved indoors, both doubles matches went first as two games from another state final took place on the other two indoor courts. Newburyport struck first as the second doubles team of Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan won 6-3, 7-5, but Weston (10-9) tied it with a first doubles victory over Lila Li and Libby Gatton. Schulson wasted little time in giving the Clippers the lead back, but Weston took second base as Olivia Rome won 6-0, 6-1.

So it all came down to Lynch.

Whatever happened, I knew it would work out, Lynch said. I just couldn’t let anything hit me.

It didn’t start well, with Weston’s Jackie Burns landing some strong serves to go up 5-3. But Lynch kept her cool and earned two breaks while holding her own serve to pull off a nice comeback win in the first set, 7-5. Burns took a 2-1 lead in the second set, but Lynch kept the serve, earned a break and continued.

Minutes later, the party erupted.

I was so proud of Ana, Schulson said. It was special to deal with that pressure and go out and do what she did.

Anything else special?

To be a back-to-back state champion.

Newburyport 3, Weston 2

Division 3 Championship

winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) over Olivia Chen (W), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Olivia Rome (W) over Harper Bradshaw (N) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ana Lynch (N) over Jackie Burns (W) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Lila Li/Libby Gatton (W) over Delaney Woekel/Carly McDermott (N) 7-6 (4-6), 2-6, 2-6; 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (N) over Katie Gaw/Maya Rosen (W) 6-3, 7-5

Recordings: Weston 10-9, Newburyport 20-3