LSU takes on Wake Forest in CWS Monday Night Matchup – LSU

No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (53-10) vs. No. 5 LSU Tigers (49-15)

DATE TIME

Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

STADIUM

Charles Schwab field (24,000)

RANKING

LSU No. 5 NCAA National Seed

WF No. 1 NCAA National Seed

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live

ONLINE TELEVISION

Monday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. WAKE UP FOREST

LSU leads the all-time series with Wake Forest, 3-0, as the teams met in a 2011 season-opening series in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers won all three games by scores of 15-4, 4-3 and 9- 1.

LSU IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

LSU enters the NCAA Tournament for its 11th consecutive season and its 35th overall…. LSU has six national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009), the second most in NCAA history…the Tigers were an NCAA Tournament Top 8 National Seed for an NCAA record six straight seasons (2012-17)… LSU is a Top 8 National Seed (No. 5) this season for the first time since the 2017 Tigers were the No. 4 National Seed… LSU has the second highest NCAA Tournament all-time winning percentage (.707, 169- 70).

LSU is entering their 19th College World Series, and the first since 2017, when the Tigers finished as national runners-up in Florida… LSU is 41-27 (.603) all-time in CWS games, including a 7 -3 mark in CWS Championships/Series.

LSU opened its 2023 CWS appearance with a 6-3 victory over Tennessee. Right-hander Paul Skenes on Friday night limited the Volunteers to two runs on five hits on five hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 12 strikeouts. strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game, second only to Brett Laxton’s 16 strikeouts against Wichita State in the 1993 CWS National Championship Game.

QUOTE LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON

Wake Forest is a great team; their talent is exceptional and their playing style is really good. They have a lot of options on the hill and a really good identity on the plate. Was very curious about this game.

They dominated from the mound and they hit with a lot of power. They know what they are doing; they can run the little game if they need to. They play extremely hard and in that respect they certainly reflect our team.

ABOUT THE TIGER

LSU goes into Monday’s game with a 49-15 record, its best mark in 64 games since the 2015 Tigers went 53-11…the Tigers this season are looking to record their 14th 50-win season and their first since the 2017 club finished 52-20.

The Tigers won the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional 14-0 and 8-3 wins over Kentucky…LSU won the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with consecutive wins over Tulane and Oregon State (twice)…the Tigers were 1-2 in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. … LSU was the No. 3 SEC Tournament seed, the highest since the 2017 Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the event.

The Tigers completed the 2023 regular season 42-13 overall and 19-10 in conference play…LSU recorded the most SEC regular season wins since the 2017 club won 21 SEC games, and the Tigers recorded their most regular season wins since the 2015 squad finished the regular season with 46 wins.

The Tigers, ranked No. 4 by the SEC last season, have finished in the Top 4 overall SEC standings in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015… LSU’s second-place finish in the SEC Western Division this season is his best since the Tigers won the Western Division in 2017.

LSU has reached 40 wins in consecutive years for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons. LSU finished 40-22 last season and participated in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU entered the College World Series at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories. The Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in shutouts pitched (10); No. 1 in runs scored (594); No. 2 in on base percentage (.437); No. 2 in slugging percentage (.570); No. 2 in home runs (135); No. 3 in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.7); No. 4 in hit-by-pitch (131); No. 5 in scoring average (9.3 runs per game); No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.69); and No. 6 in Walks Received (370).

The LSU pitching staff has set the single-season school record for strikeouts with 709; the previous school mark was 682 in 1997… LSU has 135 home runs this season, the third-highest total in school history… LSU hit an NCAA record 188 homers in 1997 and 157 homers in 1998.

LSU’s six home runs in Game 1 of the Super Regional vs. Kentucky were the most in an NCAA Tournament game since the Tigers hit seven HRs in Game 3 of the NCAA Super Regional vs. UC Irvine 2008 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.573); No. 2 in runs scored (90); No. 3 in batting average

(.433) and No. 4 in walks (65) third baseman Tommy White is No. 2 in the country in RBI (97), and he is No. 4 in the country in RBI per game (1.64)

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (200), strikeouts per nine innings (15.70), and WHIP (0.78), and he is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.81 ) …he is No. .3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.53), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.49) …LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas is No. 3 in the nation in hit-by-pitch (30 ).

LSU is #1 in the Southeastern Conference in 10 offensive categories batting average (.314), slugging percentage (.570), on-base percentage (.437), runs (594), hits (678), RBI (545), total bases (1,230), home runs (135), sacrifice flies (39), and at bats (2,716)… LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in HBP (131) and in triples (16).

ABOUT THE DEACONS

Wake Forest is the NCAA No. 1 National Seed and completed the regular season as the No. 1 team in all college baseball polls with the Deacons batting .308 as a team with 130 home runs and 43 steals in 45 attempts.

The Wake Forest pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of 2.82 with 748 strikeouts in 554.2 innings. The staff allows for an opponent’s cumulative batting average of .204.

The Deacons are led by infielder/catcher Brock Wilken, who hits .358 with 15 doubles, one triple, 31 homers and 81 RBI. Infielder Justin Johnson has hit 16 homers and collected 76 RBI, and OF/INF Nick Kurtz has registered 24 home runs and 69 RBI.