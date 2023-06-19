West Indies and Zimbabwe win Cricket World Cup opening qualifiers





Route 66: Johnson Charles scored highest for West Indies (Karim SAHIB) The West Indies and Zimbabwe secured victories in their respective opening qualifiers for the Cricket World Cup Group A over the United States and Nepal on Sunday. Two-time world champions West Indies bounced back from the early loss of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers as four players reached half-centuries to make 297 all-outs from 49.3 overs. Johnson Charles top-scored with 66, while Jason Holder (56), Roston Chase (55) and skipper Shai Hope (54) all went past 50, Nicholas Pooran also scored with 43 runs. Gajanand Singh hit an unbeaten 101 off 109 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, for the USA team, but the chase proved too much and the West Indies lost the winners by 39 runs. “We have to be disciplined and stay calm,” Holder said, praising Singh for his effort with the bat. “He played a really good knockout to get his team close enough to our total.” Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership led Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket victory over Nepal. Chasing an impressive total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 with 15 fours and a six, while Williams hit 102 from 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets from their 50 overs at Harare Sports Club. Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed the wickets of both Bhurtel and Sheikh and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 from his nine overs. In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of the bowling attack in Nepal. “We didn’t really start well, lost catches cost us, but credit to the lads for pulling it back. We thought 280/290 would be chaseable because the wicket looked really nice,” said Ervine. “I think it was well played today, rest day tomorrow and a quick turnaround when we play against the Netherlands on Tuesday.” The action continues on Monday, with Sri Lanka facing the United Arab Emirates and Ireland against Oman in Group B matches in Bulawayo. Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will take part in the World Cup to be played in India in October and November. lp/dj

