Stanford football recruit: Elijah Brown pushes as Cardinal to impress by landing No. 3 QB in Class of 2024





Stanford scored a big recruiting win on Sunday and began its debut season under coach Troy Taylor, make a commitment from 2024 four-star quarterback and Elite 11 finalist Elijah Brown. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School product is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 overall prospect and No. 3 for its position in the 2024 recruiting cycle Brown had 16 known offers during his recruitment, according to 247Sports. In-state foes USC and UCLA were finalists along with Stanford, but Brown opted to take his talents to the Bay Area rather than stay in his native Southern California. “I felt really comfortable there,” Brown told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I also really enjoyed visiting UCLA. Both schools were great, but I like the all-around fit for me at Stanford and it felt like home. … Coach Taylor likes to throw the ball around a lot and it’s a foul I think I can really thrive in it I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Taylor and [Quarterbacks coach Tyler Osborne] visiting because I stayed a day longer and felt a very good relationship with those guys.” Brown will become 247Sports’ highest-ranked recruit to commit to Stanford for the 2024 cycle. He is the third Cardinal commit in this cycle to boast a four-star ranking, alongside edge rushers Dylan Stephenson and Naki Tuakoi. Stanford’s 2024 recruiting class now ranks ninth nationally, according to 247Sports. Mater Dei is no stranger to producing successful quarterbacks over the years. Notable callers to have gone through the school include Heisman winners Matt Leinart and Bryce Young, the latter of whom was selected No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers in 2023 NFL draft after starring for Alabama. Brown finished his junior season in 2022 throwing for 2,785 yards and 31 touchdowns with a 68% completion percentage. Mater Dei is 29-1 overall in games Brown has started. Stanford continues success recruiting QBs after Shaw The Cardinal may be in the midst of a regime change, but Brown’s commitment to Stanford suggests that recruiting talented passers-by in the post-David Shaw era won’t necessarily be a problem. Of course, no Cardinal quarterback in recent history stands above Andrew Luck, who joined the Cardinal when Shaw was offensive coordinator and played his senior year with the program during Shaw’s first season at the helm. As the Shaw era progressed, Stanford continued to see healthy production from quarterbacks such as KJ Costello, Davis Mills, and Tanner McKee. All three were top-100 recruits in their respective classes, with Mills the most coveted. Mills earned a five-star rating from 247Sports and was ranked No. 19 in the class of 2017. Go ahead and add Brown to that recent trend, as Taylor’s staff seems eager to put his stamp on the program.

