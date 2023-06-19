Connect with us

Sports

Masconomet girls’ tennis rolls to second consecutive state crown | Sport

Masconomet girls’ tennis rolls to second consecutive state crown | Sport

 


CAMBRIDGE A year ago, on the same courses against the same opponent, it was a sun-drenched Masconomet Regional State title marathon.

The Chieftains tied that feat on Father’s Day at MIT, but this one was a Sunday sprint to the No. 2 championship.

Forced to wait an extra hour due to morning rains pushing back the MIAA schedule as the squeeges were deployed, the Chieftains raced to three impressively quick singles wins, capturing the Division 2 title and back-to-back perfect seasons by beating Westborough, 4–1.

This doesn’t get old; the feeling is the same. I’m just so happy to do it again with the same team as last year, said Teagan Skulley, who kicked off the dominoes’ tumbling with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 3 singles. For the seniors, it’s a last hurrah.

Senior Nina Klink was next and closed out the No. 2 singles match for Masconomet with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

It’s crazy. No drama. I feel like we all felt more confident from last year. We all played to the best of our ability and all came out strong, Klink said.

While both doubles games were in the air, each even late in the first set, the Chieftains had their ace three-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Kendall Skulley ready for the closer role at No. 1 in singles.

Skulley raced to a 6-2 win in the first set, and despite a few hiccups, finished the job as she had so many times before with a 6-4 win in the second.

We were very confident to get in. Last year it was really close and we were ready to go, Skulley said. I was flipping the last few games. I knew our second and third singles had won. My dad gets mad because I watch all the lanes and don’t focus on my match, and I saw what happened in doubles.

I just got back in my match and finished it.

After a long wait, the season was 20-0 and the title locked for the Chieftains.

No. 1 doubles Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, the duo who shut out Westborough in a wild three-set comeback last year, split the first two sets before winning the 10-point tie-breaker 10-5. Second doubles, consisting of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni, fought hard but fell, 4-6, 5-7.

Chieftains coach Kathy Farnham certainly understood the magnitude of the repeat title and the group she has put together.

They love each other, they play hard and they are fierce, fierce competitors, Farnham said. They push each other all the time, in a good way, as friends.

They understand each other’s games, they coach each other. We were very, very grateful to have had this run with all of them.

Kendall Skulley, one of three seniors in the lineup along with Nina Klink and Ahern, has set a great standard for Masco both on and off the field.

Great leadership, just a great teammate, Farnham said of the older Skulley. She has earned so many accolades, but she was our (Coachs Award) choice because of the way she interacts with the entire team. She is a consistent leader, a leader off the field.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.salemnews.com/sports/masconomet-girls-tennis-rolls-to-second-straight-state-crown/article_7cf925f0-0e3e-11ee-afae-2fdf3750abe0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: