Masconomet girls’ tennis rolls to second consecutive state crown | Sport

CAMBRIDGE A year ago, on the same courses against the same opponent, it was a sun-drenched Masconomet Regional State title marathon.

The Chieftains tied that feat on Father’s Day at MIT, but this one was a Sunday sprint to the No. 2 championship.

Forced to wait an extra hour due to morning rains pushing back the MIAA schedule as the squeeges were deployed, the Chieftains raced to three impressively quick singles wins, capturing the Division 2 title and back-to-back perfect seasons by beating Westborough, 4–1.

This doesn’t get old; the feeling is the same. I’m just so happy to do it again with the same team as last year, said Teagan Skulley, who kicked off the dominoes’ tumbling with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 3 singles. For the seniors, it’s a last hurrah.

Senior Nina Klink was next and closed out the No. 2 singles match for Masconomet with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

It’s crazy. No drama. I feel like we all felt more confident from last year. We all played to the best of our ability and all came out strong, Klink said.

While both doubles games were in the air, each even late in the first set, the Chieftains had their ace three-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Kendall Skulley ready for the closer role at No. 1 in singles.

Skulley raced to a 6-2 win in the first set, and despite a few hiccups, finished the job as she had so many times before with a 6-4 win in the second.

We were very confident to get in. Last year it was really close and we were ready to go, Skulley said. I was flipping the last few games. I knew our second and third singles had won. My dad gets mad because I watch all the lanes and don’t focus on my match, and I saw what happened in doubles.

I just got back in my match and finished it.

After a long wait, the season was 20-0 and the title locked for the Chieftains.

No. 1 doubles Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, the duo who shut out Westborough in a wild three-set comeback last year, split the first two sets before winning the 10-point tie-breaker 10-5. Second doubles, consisting of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni, fought hard but fell, 4-6, 5-7.

Chieftains coach Kathy Farnham certainly understood the magnitude of the repeat title and the group she has put together.

They love each other, they play hard and they are fierce, fierce competitors, Farnham said. They push each other all the time, in a good way, as friends.

They understand each other’s games, they coach each other. We were very, very grateful to have had this run with all of them.

Kendall Skulley, one of three seniors in the lineup along with Nina Klink and Ahern, has set a great standard for Masco both on and off the field.

Great leadership, just a great teammate, Farnham said of the older Skulley. She has earned so many accolades, but she was our (Coachs Award) choice because of the way she interacts with the entire team. She is a consistent leader, a leader off the field.