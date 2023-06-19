Is it worth trading in to get extra draft picks?

There has been a lot of speculation – outside the organization, at least – about whether the Pittsburgh Penguins will trade their first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft to acquire an additional selection or two later in the process.

Or, for that matter, whether they should.

Frankly, there are compelling reasons to support either approach.

Partly because the Penguins have only had three first-round picks — Owen Pickering (2022), Sam Poulin (2019) and Kasperi Kapanen (2014) — over the past 10 drafts, their development pipeline has been virtually devoid of high-quality prospects.

Pickering, a defenseman, has shown promise, but doesn’t expect to make a significant impact in the NHL for the foreseeable future.

Possibly the most potential of any attacker in the system, Poulin looks set to land a permanent job at the parent club at some point, although he has little indication that he will become a real difference maker at this level.

Considering that the sooner a player is picked, the more likely he is to become an NHL contributor, that’s a pretty good reason to stick with the 14th selection in the first round

That’s the theory anyway.

On the other hand, there is a shortage of players on the Penguins’ organizational depth chart who are virtual locks to crack the NHL lineup soon. If ever.

Therefore, it would make sense to trade the number 1 for additional choices later in the design; identifying teens who will develop into effective NHLers is far from a precise science, and the more choices a team has, the more likely some of them will eventually make it to the league.

For what it’s worth, Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations and interim GM, wasn’t shy about trading in the draft order during his run as Toronto’s GM.

Of course, this will be the first draft he’s checked in his current position and the quality and quantity of available legitimate NHL prospects varies from year to year, so it wouldn’t be wise to place undue emphasis on how the Penguins fared in the past.

Still, it’s notable that they’ve had a total of 17 second-round selections and 17 third-round selections over the last 20 years, and that the players picked later were actually more prolific as pros.

Eleven of the Nos. 2 made it to the NHL – one of them, Carl Snape, only played one game at this level – while 12 of those selected in Round 3 have.

More importantly, the third rounders have had much more stamina and impact than the others.

Two second-round forwards who are no longer with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Teddy Blueger (Vegas) and Daniel Sprong (Seattle), have appeared in 268 NHL games, tied for the most of all 17.

No fewer than eight of the 17 players the Penguins claimed in Round 3 over the past two decades have surpassed that tally.

They are Alex Goligoski (1,042), Kris Letang (1,005), Robert Bortuzzo (533), Bryan Rust (505), Jake Guentzel (453), Daniel Carcillo (429), Oskar Sundqvist (355) and Matt Murray (272).

Of course, in 2023 it doesn’t matter how the Penguins line up under Craig Patrick, Ray Shero, Jim Rutherford or Ron Hextall, or those Nos. 2 like Johannes Salmonsson and Keven Veilleux, among others, never lived up to the expectations of the people they picked.

But the volatile nature of how the Pittsburgh Penguins’ second-round selections have played out over the past 20 years could serve as a cautionary tale for Dubas as he ponders his options leading up to the draft.