Tim Tszyu knocks out Carlos Ocampo in the first round and faces Jermell Charlo





GOLD COAST, Australia – Tim Tszyu sent an ominous warning to Jermell Charlo, grounding his latest challenger Carlos Ocampo in just 77 seconds to set up a likely blockbuster bout against the American star for the undisputed light middleweight championship. The Australian wasted little time in his first defense of the world title, waving from the opening bell of the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tszyu landed 10 of 20 power punches – mostly to Ocampo’s head – knocking the Mexican down twice; first with a precise right hook and again with a devastating left hook, leaving referee Danrex Tapdasan with no choice but to end the match. “I knew he would be easier to hit, but I knew he’s a warrior and can take the shots. Honestly, I didn’t think it would happen this early,” Tszyu said. “You don’t get paid overtime in this sport.” Tszyu’s fastest knockout and fourth first-round win of his career saw him improve to 23-0 (17 KOs). He is now expected to fight Charlo no later than September 30 this year in Las Vegas for the American’s 154-pound foursome, according to the recent WBO mandate. “I’m definitely top dog, just below him. He’s the man, I give him that, and I’m just below,” Tszyu said of Charlo. “I have this intermediate band, but I’m not satisfied. I want all four. It’s not just the bands, I want the name Charlo on my wrist. So get your tickets, plan all your vacations, because we’re coming back with four belts.” Tim Tszyu dominated Carlos Ocampo on the Gold Coast. Chris Hyde/Getty Images When asked if he had a specific message for Charlo, Tszyu said, “I did it faster than your boy [Errol Spence Jr.], man. So come on, let’s dance. No irreverence.” Tszyu’s promoter and No Limit Boxing boss George Rose revealed that talks are already underway with Charlo’s camp for an upcoming fight. “Talks have already been held leading up to this fight, so it’s the next target. All roads lead to Charlo,” said Rose. “September 30th was the deadline set by the WBO, which is working with Team Tszyu, especially after how we ended [the Ocampo] fight. I don’t think it will take much layoff time. We will just push for a date to be set and announced soon enough.” It’s not the first time Tszyu has put himself in a position to fight Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs). The pair had agreed to settle earlier this year; however, it was postponed indefinitely after Charlo broke his left hand in two places at the back of his training camp. Instead of waiting for Charlo to recover, Tszyu chose to stay active. He first fought and defeated Tony Harrison in March to claim the WBO interim super welterweight title before getting back in the ring and dominatingly defending his belt against Ocampo. Earlier in the card, Australian Sam Goodman claimed the world superbantamweight title against American Ra’eese Aleem by split decision (116-112, 117-111, 112-116), improving his career to 15-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/37867592/tim-tszyu-knocks-carlos-ocampo-first-round-sets-eyes-jermell-charlo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos