West Indies and Zimbabwe win Cricket World Cup opening qualifiers

India lost again. A nation of cricketing talent, a board with plenty of money and a team adored by millions of adoring supporters was defeated by Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval, London.

It has been 10 years since India last won an International Cricket Council trophy, although it has come close in most events since 2013.

Last year, India was defeated in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia, after exiting the 2021 edition on the Super 12 stage in the UAE. Also in 2021, the New Zealand team lost in the WTC final.

Before that, India reached the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in both 2019 and 2015, and the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2016 and 2022 after being finalists in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

After the latest failure, this alleged drought in securing ICC trophies is now the subject of multiple investigations.

Some blame the Indian team management’s decision to bowl first, after winning the coin toss. Those responsible for the decision argued that the conditions were overcast and there was quite a lot of grass on the pitch, which was expected to make hitting easier later in the game.

At 76 for three after 24.1 overs, India were on the verge of topping the game, but the bowlers failed to take the advantage. This shouldn’t take anything away from the ability of mid-order Australians Travis Head and Steve Smith, who have skillfully built a partnership of 285, both scoring for centuries, in a final total of 469 all-out.

India’s team management has also been criticized for omitting R. Aswin, currently the highest ranked bowler by the ICC. He is also the second all-rounder. His omission baffled several legendary former players. They felt that while The Oval Pitch looked green on the surface, it was dry and crumbly underneath. Once the sun came out, it would dry out further and become useful for spinners. This assessment of the field, which also bounced somewhat unevenly, turned out to be correct.

Another factor that has been brought up is the difference in preparation between the two teams.

Almost all of India’s players arrived at the back of the two-month Indian Premier League, T20 cricket. Conversely, only three of the Australian squad were involved in the IPL, two of the bowlers chose to, while two batters prepared by playing English county cricket. India’s coach admitted that ideally more time was needed to adapt between formats.

What cannot be denied is that Australia batted and bowled better than India. In the first innings reply, India was on the back foot with 71 for four after 18 overs. Despite some resistance from the middle class, a first innings total of 296 gave Australia an opportunity to keep the game out of India’s reach.

After losing two early wickets in their second innings, Australia’s first innings savers, Head and Smith, looked a little unsure of what tactic to adopt. Both were out in uncharacteristic fashion, trying to force the pace against India’s clever placement of outfield players.

Leading 124 for five, 297 runs, Australia could not afford to lose any more quick wickets. The innings stabilized and was eventually called at 270 for eight, giving India 444 runs to win.

This represented the highest total a team has been asked to score to win a match in Test history. It seemed an unlikely prospect, though India’s supporters remained vociferously optimistic.

The noise increased as India got off to a brisk start of 41 in seven overs, but one of India’s openers was caught out, following an off-field referee assessment. Law 33.3 of Cricket states that the making of a catch must end when a fielder gains full control of both the ball and his/her own movement. Indian supporters complained that the catcher ground part of the ball through two of the four fingers and thumb enclosing the ball when he twisted his wrist to ensure the back of his hand was facing upwards.

Undaunted, India pressed on with four runs and an over, although two batters unnecessarily retired themselves. By the end of day four, India had reached 164 for three from 40 overs, with two elite players batting with an authority that gave hope to the team and its supporters that a historic victory could be achieved on the final day. Unfortunately for India, those hopes were quickly dashed during the first session. Again careless shots, more akin to whacking, caused the downfall. In 23.3 overs, India lost their remaining seven wickets to lose the match by 209 runs in tame and disappointing fashion.

India’s top four, with an average age of 31, failed to perform in the match, scoring just 193 runs between them. A single player on the team, which has an average age of 32, is under the age of 29.

While the team did well to reach consecutive WTC finals, it’s hard to resist the conclusion that a rebuild is necessary. Australia’s team has an average age of 30.6 and is likely to make minor changes later this year. Both teams were heavily fined for slow over-rates. This is hardly a sufficient deterrent. More effective sanctions are needed to correct the excessive rates.

The next WTC cycle will begin with the upcoming Ashes series in England, while India will tour the West Indies for a three Test series. June 2025 is scheduled for the next WTC final at Lords. India is already starting to question this timing and location. It can be friendlier. Successive WTC defeats and a blind focus on IPL should not automatically bring bargaining rights. Reasons for defeat must be absorbed and acted upon. Australia’s team held on strong for a punishing Ashes series ridiculously crammed into six weeks starting June 16.