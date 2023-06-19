Florida football recruiting: Four-star LB Aaron Chiles becomes Gator’s fourth draft of the day





Image credit: GatorsFB/Twitter The Florida Gators had no chills on the recruiting trail on Saturday. After taking a blow to the game’s most prominent position in the morning, Florida rallied – almost as if in a planned response – with four 2024 pledges before the day was out. The last came around 10 p.m. ET when four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles (Olney, MD) pledged for the Gators on an official visit. Chiles (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is the third blue chip linebacker to join Florida’s class. He chose UF primarily over Michigan and Maryland, with the Gators stunning both schools, who thought they were competing for his services. Earlier in the day, four-star tight end Amir Jackson (Portal, GA) and four-star defensive linemen Amaris Williams (Clinton, NC) and Nasir Johnson (Dublin, GA) committed to the program. According to the 247Sports Composite, all four players are among the top 250 prospects in the country. Chiles was the highest rated of the group at 80th and Jackson finished at 108th, though the latter was the highest need Florida had acquired on the day. The commitments of Chiles, Jackson, Williams and Johnson combined to lift the Gators 14 spots to No. 8 in the 247Sports Composite team ranking. (Florida was actually number 8 before Chiles committed, but his pledge closed the gap between UF and Penn State). The Gators now have six of the top 108 players in the country, including four of the top 53 with two five-star commitments (quarterback DJ Lagway, safety Xavier Filsaime). Earlier Saturday, 2025 four-star quarterback Austin Simmons — long expected to be reclassified in the Class of 2023 and enroll at UF this summer — did indeed decide to reclassify, but he switched from Florida to Ole Miss. Simmons was the head coach Billy Napier had long talked about as the player expected to go to his quarterback room prior to the season. While losing Simmons hurts the depth for 2023 and beyond as the Gators once again fell short of the game’s key position, they clearly made significant progress in Saturday’s 2024 cycle. The four additions are all blue-chip prospects who will continue to flip Florida’s roster, as Napier has intended since taking over the program. To connect Pos. Judgement DJ Lagway (22) QB Xavier Filsaime (32) S Adrian Hayes (51) LB Myles Graham (53) LB Aaron Chiles (80) LB Amir Jackson (108) THE Amaris Williams (186) DL Nasir Johnson (250) DL Izaiah Williams WR Kahnen Daniels RB Josiah Davis DB Michael Williams OL Noel Portnjagin OL

