Top-seeded Duxbury takes on Westborough in D2 Boys Tennis State final





CAMBRIDGE Westborough’s No. 2 boys’ tennis team fought back from a slow start against top-seeded Duxbury (23-1) to win second singles and second doubles, but the Rangers (16-6) fell to the Dragons, 3-2 , in the Division 2 state championship on Sunday at MIT. I’m proud of the boys, said Westborough coach Leonard O’Neil. We lost but we didn’t roll over… despite the early setbacks we had, our guys kept fighting like they have all season. The Rangers got off to a slow start as only freshman Kaden Chen (single runner up) took an opening set in their games. Our starts could have been better, ONeil said. I think some kids who haven’t been here before were nervous.” Chen was a newcomer to the state finals, but was able to beat Duxbury’s Colby Hall 6-2, 6-1. I tried my best to catch balls early and finish points,” said Chen. I tried my best to get him on the defensive and get into the net.” In the second doubles match, Westborough’s tandem of Brendan Estaphan and Jordan Hlawek overcame their opening set defeat to finish the game 6–4, 6–4 as the Rangers earned a second point. However, Westborough’s Jorge Garcia Gonzales fell in third singles to Duxbury’s Taylor Bettancourt, 6-2, 6-3. And the Rangers dropped the first doubles, as Michael Ku and Eehab Khan lost to the Dragons’ Peter Evans and Bennett Stoot, 6-2, 6-1. That set up a third set with the winner taking everything from the first singles match between Westborough’s Srinjoy Ghosh and Duxbury’s Tim Vargas. Vargas recorded a 6-3 win to give the Dragons the title. O’Neil had some reassuring words to Ghosh after the tough loss, telling him: “He was one of the best players in the state, and sometimes you work hard in life but you don’t get the results you want. is life.” Contact Christopher Dexter at [email protected].

