State girls’ tennis final: Masconomet caps off a perfect season with a repeat Division 2 title

The Chieftains defeated Westborough in the state title last year in a 3-2 thriller, but have been even more dominant this season with all seven players returning from last year’s championship squad.

It’s definitely bittersweet, said Kendall Skulley, who lost just one game in her last season. I have cried both tears of joy and tears of sorrow. This is my last time with these girls after so long, but we went out with a bang and I’m just so proud.

Masconomet coach Kathy Farnham knew this core was talented from the start of their sophomore year in 2021, but their commitment to growth amidst their success impressed her the most.

They’re fierce, fierce competitors, and they push each other in a good way all the time, Farnham said. It’s a very unique situation. And to finish this way, winning states two years in a row, you can’t ask for much more.

Division 1 state

Lexington 4, Lincoln Sudbury 1 Lexington senior captain Jessica Dai and coach Chance Fechtor pointed to the team’s camaraderie as the defining characteristic of their back-to-back run as state champions.

That culture was reflected in an impressive victory over Lincoln-Sudbury on MIT’s tennis courts in DuPont.

It’s a lot for everyone to think about what we want and how well we can put our best foot forward, Dai said. Everyone is very supportive of each other.

The fifth-seeded Minutemen (24-1), who earned his title with a 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Boston Latin, outlasted the No. 3 Warriors (16-4) in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state finals year, which Lexington won 3–2.

Lexington sophomore Diya Pachamuthu (above) raced in the first singles over Lincoln-Sudbury freshman Emily Naum (below) in the Division 1 state championship finals at MIT. Taylor Coester for The Boston Globe

Taylor Coester for The Boston Globe

After starting the season on a 12-game undefeated streak, the third-seeded Warriors dropped three games in a row before winning four in a row to reach the title game.

Lexington’s top two singles crossed with sophomore Diya Pachamuthu outscoring LS freshman Emily Naum 6-0, 6-0 and sophomore Kyra McCandless outscoring LS sophomore Lia Swire 6-0, 6-1. L-Senior Carly Heslop took third base with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lexington junior Megan Lu.

In the deciding second doubles match, senior Aashna Sahani and sophomore Sally Choi LS defeated senior Heather Naum and sophomore Lindsey Grosberg 7-5, 6-1 to clinch the title. Lexington’s first doubles match of Dai and sophomore Kiki Reddy outscored LS sophomore Nina Gill and freshman Asha Nagel 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to punctuate the title win.

Our focus is on having fun and being there to support the whole team, no member is more important than the others, Fechtor said. It’s helpful to know you have that support, and it gives the kids extra when they’re arguing.

Division 3 state

Newburyport 3, Weston 2 With her third singles match lasting more than three hours due to a series of rain delays on Sunday, Newburyport junior Ana Lynch faced a unique situation: After the two sides split the four games held indoors earlier in the afternoon, rested the state title squarely on her shoulders.

Feeling the pressure, Lynch fell into a 5-3 hole in the first set. But with her back against the wall, she finally found her footing and never looked back.

Behind Lynchs 7-5, 6-3 decisive victory in third singles, and wins by star senior Caroline Schulson in first singles (6-0, 6-0) and Bridgette Mellete and Lauren Brennan in second doubles (6-3, 7- 5), the second-seeded Clippers (20-3) triumphed over the top-seeded Wildcats (6-9) to win the rain-dominated state title at MIT.

I honestly didn’t expect it to all come down to me. I was pretty nervous about it, Lynch said. I thought to myself, you know what, I could lose this and I’ll just have to deal with that. But I pulled myself out.

Newburyport girls’ tennis coach Jana Schulson (center) enjoyed participating in her team’s lavish celebration of a Division 3 state title. Taylor Coester for The Boston Globe

After winning the program’s first-ever state championship last season, Newburyport returned six of its seven starters, most notably Schulson, the state’s top-ranked player in her age group. Still, coach Jana Schulson, Caroline’s mother, encouraged her team to keep improving throughout the off-season if they wanted to repeat.

Figuring out how to repeat isn’t easy, said Jana Schulson. But the girls practiced really hard all year, not even in season, to keep up with what we had. . . I’m just so glad we did it again.

Division 4 state

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Manchester-Essex 1 Hamilton-Wenham girls’ tennis had faced Manchester-Essex twice this season in the Cape Ann League game, with the Generals winning both games 5-0. But Hamilton-Wenham coach Joe Mahar saw something in the Hornets postseason run that told him things would be different if they met in the state final at Endicott College.

We knew they could beat us because they have great athletes and a great coach, Mahar said. We knew they would come out and do things differently.

The No. 1 Generals encountered another postseason grit in the No. 2 Hornets, but used a streak of first, second, and third singles to clinch their second straight state title. During their five game title run, Hamilton-Wenham (22-1) dropped just one game, going 24-1.

Dominant Sky Jara took the first singles from Vanessa Gregory, 6-0, 6-0, while Naomi Provost did the same on Calista Lai’s second singles.

The Hamilton-Wenham girls’ tennis team had a great day on Sunday by winning the Division 4 state title from Manchester-Essex at Endicott College. Cat Cornet

We always feel good that Sky and Naomi can set the table for us, said Mahar.

Chloe Gern fought for every point in the third singles against Grayson Crocker, and when it started to rain, she won 6-2, 6-0, earning the team victory.

Manchester-Essex (16-6) won in the second doubles match where Grace Scarborough and Sienna Crocker used quick footwork to beat Allie Benchoff and Laynee Wilkins, 6-2, 6-2. The first doubles round out the evening with each team taking a set before Hamilton-Wenham’s Abby Simons and Sienna Gregory won the tiebreak to beat Emily Provost-Weber and Sophie Zalosh 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 .

Greg Levinsky reported from MIT, Kat Cornetta from Endicott College.

