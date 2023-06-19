Sports
Highlights of the Golden Knights Parade, William Karlsson steals the show
By the end of the Vegas Golden Knights’ four-hour party, which closed the famed Vegas Strip in both directions, even coach Bruce Cassidy was dancing and drumming on stage. By the end, many of the players had taken off their championship T-shirts and thrown them into the audience. As the original Misfit William Karlsson said, they’ve been waiting six years for this.
On Tuesday, the Golden Knights quickly finished off the Florida Panthers in Game 5, 9-3, winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup and making owner Bill Foley’s prediction, “Cup in Six (years),” a reality.
After a few days at owner Bill Foley’s Montana retreat, Saturday night was time to party with the fans.
After a two-hour parade on the Strip in double-decker buses, the stage party began with a grand entrance from the team and the Stanley Cup, though Karlsson slipped up the stairs in a comical sign of things to come. He immediately took off his shirt and threw it into the crowd. You can also see Teddy Blueger draped in a Latvian flag and Adin Hill – who is wearing a Larry Johnson UNLV jersey – leading the chants. When the players finally arrived after a two-hour parade down the Strip, the wild started:
Karlsson was the star of the show, rocking and drinking beers fans threw at him on stage. Sobriety may not have been his friend, but that only endeared him to the crowd estimated at a few or a few hundred thousand. Karlsson gave the speech of the night that summed up the fans’ emotions. He led the Misfits’ speeches, striking the tone of six years of waiting.
Karlsson’s speech hit the notes only an original could hit.
“This guy (Jonathan Marchessault), this effin guy, has been here since day 1. And you’ve been here — Day f*cking 1. You guys are so awesome,” said Karlsson. “We played the first game in Arizona. We beat the sh*t out of them. And I had no points, but that’s okay because in the first year I was pretty good, but you guys were better. We’ve been on this journey… we’ve waited six long years for this guy to become MVP.”
Karlsson then handed the microphone to Marchessault as William Carrier threw Karlsson over his shoulder and carried him away. It was a rough party.
Karlsson and Marchessault stole the show from the start. One of the first party speakers, George McPhee, president of hockey operations, addressed the crowd, you can see the guys throw each other over their shoulders, take off their shirts and drink beer with fans.
It was one of those nights and the fans couldn’t get enough of it.
You can try watching McCrimmon, because the boys were just getting started. That’s Marchessault being carried past Jack EichelAdin Hill is wearing the Larry Johnson UNLV jersey and Karlsson is already wearing next to nothing.
Coach Bruce Cassidy was a little gentle, but then took it up a notch when he led the crowd in Toshiba Plaza with a “back-to-back” chant. Cassidy later loosened up even more and danced with the Stanley Cup and drummed on stage.
Captain Mark Stone is the emotional leader of the Golden Knights. If you don’t know what winning the Stanley Cup means, or what the team means to the city of Las Vegas, Stone’s speech was interrupted a few times as the captain held back tears.
The breaks only served to further enthuse the audience. Mark Stone’s speech:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI17LXMXXE
The final was also fitting. If you look at the stage you can see Cassidy dancing and drumming to Viva Las Vegas. Karlsson almost fell off the stage and the players danced with the Stanley Cup. It was a fitting end as streamers and confetti filled the air for the Vegas Golden Knights’ first Stanley Cup victory.
An organization built on a Misfit label has been a home to players and a coach in need of a second chance. They delivered and the party was an epic closing that stands out even in a city known for partying.
Long live Vegas!
