Ashe’s rivalry is more alive than ever. But when it comes to the economics of cricket, India is in the box seat

The first test of the 2023 Ashes is well underway at Birmingham’s Edgbaston, with England’s aggressive Bazball style of play (named after New Zealand-born coach Brendan Baz McCullum) and a surprising early statement from the hosts at the end of the first day. This invited an Australian fightback, inspired by Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 runs before being bowled by paceman Ollie Robinson (whose expletive-laden broadcast makes headlines).

England are currently leading by 35 points at the end of day three, all setting the stage for an exciting series.

It comes just a week after Australia won the World Test Championship, beating India in comprehensive fashion at The Oval in South London.

The Ashes always excite the traditionalists as the rivalry between Australia and England is the oldest in cricket.

But while playing the old foe for the Ashes is the pinnacle of Australian cricket for many, Australia-India is evolving as a modern rivalry.

This is important because when it comes to the economics of cricket, India is in the box seat, not England.

India is the new cricket powerhouse

Indian Premier League 2023 season attracted more than 500 million viewersa 32% growth in viewing figures compared to last season.

The first-ever IPL game of the 2023 season drew even more viewers than the Super Bowl, the climax of the NFL’s American football season and one of the biggest dates on the world sports calendar.

The first IPL match picked up 130 million viewerscompared to a record 115.1 million for the 2023 Super Bowl.

The 2023 IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings are appreciated about $1.15 billion (A$1.67 billion), according to Forbes in 2022. They have been touted as the Manchester United of the IPL, and could one day become one of the top global sports franchises such as the Dallas Cowboys (A$11.7 billion) and Real Madrid (A$7.4 billion).

So how did India do?

When T20 took off in England and spread to the cricketing nations, everyone thought Test cricket was going to die. But it didn’t. In fact, it’s stronger than ever.

In any case, it is the game between T20 and test cricket, the 50-over game, that is likely to become obsolete, as only the World Cup played every four years attracts much attention (although the T20 World Cup now eclipses that too).

India acted quickly to ride the T20 wave. The IPL was formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following India’s victory in the 2007 World Cup, after a breakaway competition was mooted to break the BCCI’s grip on the game.

According to to the BCCI Vice President Lalit Modi, at the time the IPL was

designed to draw a whole new generation of sports fans to the courts across the country. The dynamic Twenty20 format is designed to attract a young fan base, including women and children

Part of India’s success is its size, overtaking China this year at the largest population of any country with 1.4 billion people, as well as the economic success of recent decades with a growing middle class. By 2025, India’s middle class will be numerous 583 millionor 41% of the country’s projected population.

This has been reinforced by the digitization of India’s economy, with televisions and smartphones giving the average cricket enthusiast access to their favorite teams.

The IPL has attracted the best cricketers from around the world, mainly from the back of private franchises, many of which are owned by billionaires. This gives teams deep pockets in buying players from all over the world, while the TV broadcast rights also replenish the IPL coffers.

This also has reinforced women’s cricketincluding their pay packages, with the launch of the Women’s Premier League in India earlier this year.

Cricket diplomacy

It just shows India’s strength in world cricket, and more generally the strength of sports in today’s global economy.

Indeed, sport is no longer about small talk and calves, but is an intrinsic part of the global economy and geopolitics.

I was in India last month hosting the Cricket, Collaboration and Commonwealth conference for the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in New Delhi. There was vigorous discussion about the economy of the IPL and the role of cricket diplomacy in Australia-India relations.



Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP



While I was in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Australia to packed houses of the Indian diaspora in Sydney. Modi wanted to build on the momentum of the thriving partnership between India and Australia after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited India in March.

Cricket diplomacy was also on display then, spawning now famous images of Prime Ministers Modi and Albanians on a chariot for the Fourth Test match in Ahmedabad.

Albanians used the trip for a new education contract with India. Almost 50% of Indians are under 25 yearsand alone 21% of Indians aged 25-34 have a tertiary qualification so there are huge opportunities for Australian universities and TAFEs.





Read more: Albanian visit hopes to strengthen ties with India amid China’s rise. But differences remain





Cricket diplomacy was central to the Modi-Albanian partnership, which emphasizes the role of sport in building political and economic relationships.

And the rise in IPL has boosted India’s ascendancy as a major power in world cricket. His economic strength has been as important as Team India’s improved on-field performance.

What’s more, the large turnout at The Oval for the ICC World Test Championship and now the rowdy crowd at the Ashes shows that the alleged death of test cricket has been greatly exaggerated.