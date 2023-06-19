‘Pakistani cricket much better; India can go to hell’: Miandad’s devastating attack | Cricket

Former captain Javed Miandad has launched a new and scathing attack on the BCCI for refusing to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Miandad, who was highly critical of India’s reservations about coming to Pakistan to play cricket, refrained not in after the ACC (Asia Cricket Council) approved the ‘hybrid model’ for the Asia Cup, with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka. This proposal has not gone down well with Miandad, who insists that Pakistan should boycott travel to India unless the Indian cricket team visits them to play a series. Javed Miandad did not hold back his criticism of India and BCCI. (Getty/Twitter)

“Pakistan went to India in 2012 and even in 2016 it’s the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play a match, not even the World Cup. We are always ready to play against them (India) but they never react the same way Pakistan cricket is bigger we still produce quality players India can go to hell I don’t think even if we don’t go to India, it will make some difference to us,” Miandad told reporters.

The drama between India and Pakistan is not limited to the Asia Cup. There was a lot of fuss about Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in India. While the ICC is yet to announce the official schedule, the India-Pakistan blockbuster is expected to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, promising to attract global attention. Besides, according to the latest reports, the analysis team of the PCB has suggested that Pakistan should not play their World Cup match against Afghanistan on the spider-friendly surface of Chennai.

However, Miandad believes that Pakistan should take a firm stand and refuse unless the BCCI sends its team first. It should be noted that India last toured Pakistan for a series in 2008 before the Asia Cup relations between the two nations started to turn sour after 26/11. The last bilateral series between the two nations dates back to 2012-2013 when Pakistan toured India for a series of three ODI in December-January.

“I always say that one cannot choose one’s neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said that cricket is a sport that brings people closer together and can clear up misunderstandings and grievances between countries Once again they were not supposed to send their team to Pakistan for the Asian Cup, so it’s time for us to take a strong stance as well,” he noted.