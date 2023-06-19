Sports
‘Ted Lasso’ is more than just a feel-good show about football
Ted Lasso Season 3 is finally here. This is one of the few series that has earned near-universal acclaim for its uplifting and overall positive tone, but Ted Lasso goes way beyond football — now called ‘footy’, we’re all happy about that — as a setting for heartwarming stories. It also shows us how sport is the best means to promote something good in this world.
You might think that’s the obvious point to make about this show, but footy fans around the world know that’s not necessarily true at this point. Over the past few years, the beautiful game has lost a bit of its charm, and that’s largely due to the way it’s been approached by those who play it. When we all stand in the stands and cheer, cry, or hold our breath at the same time for 90 minutes, we sometimes lose the transformative power that sport has for everyday people, especially footy. The last two seasons helped some disillusioned fans keep their faith, as did the third. And they did it so effortlessly…
Footy itself was created in England in the 19th century by factory workers and has remained a sport for the masses everywhere it went. In Brazil, it offered black people a form of expression when they were usually seen as the children of slaves – some of the most beautiful trick shots that captivated the world at the 1958 World Cup, for example, have popularized a cultural heritage born of samba and dancing by people like Leonidas de Silva And Guy Sundayand years later made worldwide famous by Skin. In Argentina, lower-class people clashed with the elite associations for the right to allow foreigners into their clubs. If that had never happened, maybe Diego Maradona would never have made his way to CA Boca Juniors and from there become the legitimate Argentinian deity he is today.
Mentioning these facts these days could make you come across as a hopeless romantic, maybe even naive. Such stories can no longer happen now, as footy has become almost unrecognizable. The current management landscape is a very hostile environment, mainly focused on money and the business side of things. Players are being recruited from their home countries at an increasingly young age and taken to the richest clubs in the world with the promise of money and success, with their national teams being the only way to really give back to their people. Lionel Messifor example, who won the World Cup for Argentina last December, never played for an Argentina team, and Brazilian star Neymar needed a whole financial apparatus to keep him in his home club Santos FC before the offers became too high to refuse.
It is normal for sport to evolve, and management must evolve with it. For example, it also happened in the US with sports such as basketball and their football. The transformation into a business is impossible to stop, and the more money that goes around, the better it is for the sport. But big companies are now taking over small clubs and turning them into giants, and hedge funds are creating segregationist private leagues with only the richest teams. People are now cheering that squads win because “they spent a lot of money”, making them lose sight of what the sport is really about. These things take a toll, not a financial one. It takes the passion away from the people, who are really what footy is all about. Money is of course important and it can buy the best players in the world for any rich club. But playing with a soul, that’s something completely different. And it’s something Ted Lasso helps us remember.
When Ted Lasso aired for the first time, in the most prestigious national league in the world, the English Premier League, it was easy to imagine a glamorous and superficial take on the sport. Every footy fan remembers that the sport is usually portrayed this way when brought to the screen, such as the Goal trilogy for example. It’s hard not to let the star power guide you, but Ted Lasso kept it simple. Maybe it helped that they didn’t have the rights to the Premier League clubs? Sure, but you can see from the story that it was never meant to be.
A character like Ted (Jason Sudeikis) being new to footy is a great way to keep the story grounded and rooted in the basics of what it’s all about. He needs to learn the ropes, so we’re learning (or doing it again) with him even the basics, like offside rules, relegation and promotion, etc. However, the first thing we learn is that his club, AFC Richmond, is not big. There’s no glamor in coaching those players, and while for some (like Phil Dunster‘s Jamie Tartt) or a quiet relief for others (such as Brett Goldstein‘s Roy Kent), for Ted it’s ideal to do something we don’t see very often in footy anymore: build a real team.
Ted spends an enormous amount of time building a relationship of trust with his players, identifying strengths and weaknesses not only on the pitch but off it as well. He understands that coaches are not just there to plot tactics, but to help a player become a better person, and he does that with multiple players. One of the best arcs in the show is Jamie’s as he leaves for Manchester City, the richest club in the league, relegated AFC Richmond and discovers he has exceeded his abusive and toxic father’s expectations. Another example is Roy Kent himself, who used to play for Chelsea, but only at the end of his career finds his true passion at a small local club.
Community is an important aspect of footy, one that Ted Lasso captures beautifully. Ted makes sure the players understand that they are part of something bigger than themselves. Richmond is a typical neighborhood team, where passion often comes not from star power or money, but from tradition and values, so he never strays too far from that part of London. He’s admitted to having his own ghosts haunting him, but he uses that as another reason to better connect with the people who really make the team function and get the best out of them.
It’s not about the money in ‘Ted Lasso’
Ted’s coaching makes a huge difference to how Richmond performs on the field, and it’s sad to find that despite their best efforts, it’s still not enough. Playing against teams like Manchester City is still a mammoth task for a small team, no matter how in sync the players are. Fairytales happen, but it’s once in a blue moon, like when Richmond beat Tottenham Hotspur. It’s hard to compete against money, and the series makes a point of showing it.
This leads us to another money related point, sponsorship. Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Friday) is one of Richmond’s key players and is given the opportunity to star in an advertising campaign for Dubai Air, the club’s main sponsor. Today, Middle Eastern companies are a dominant force in footy, often controlling large swaths of top teams, and Dubai Air is a perfect analogy for that situation. When there’s a lot of money involved, it’s hard to follow and see where it leads, but Sam did it and discovered that the very company that wanted him in a commercial was hurting his native Nigeria. Support from Ted, his team colleagues and team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) made it possible for him to decline the campaign and boycott Dubai Air, hiding their logo in the following matches.
This is directly linked to another practice that is unfortunately common today. Sam is again the target of disloyal financial practices as Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson), a Ghanaian entrepreneur trying to build a strong African team in the traditional Moroccan team Raja Casablanca. Edwin may initially have noble intentions as African sides rarely have a chance to fight against European teams in the FIFA Club World Cup, but Edwin doesn’t seem to be in it because of the benefit it would bring to the continent, rather of to promote. herself. When Sam is strong enough to refuse money again, Edwin panics and even calls him an ‘average talent’. But it pays off for Sam as he is a hero to Richmond fans and is still young, with plenty of room to grow as a player before he can really help his country and continent.
So in the aftermath of Season 3, the footy side once again mixed with the story side of the series – especially after Nate (Nick Mohammed) decides to leave command of his own team at West Ham United to return to Richmond. While the team’s final position in the Premier League isn’t at the top, as fans might have hoped, Manchester City’s second-place finish is actually just as good, as the show was never about winning anyway. Besides, there’s no reason not to keep cheering for Richmond, especially since they represent the true face of football.
