2023 Columbus Dispatch All-Metro Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

As the Olentangy Orange boys’ tennis team reached new heights this season, coach Matt Rutherford couldn’t help but think he’d learned more about his players after two hard-to-swallow losses than in any of their 23 wins over the past two years.

One was a 3-2 loss to New Albany in an Ohio District Tennis Coaches Association Division I semifinal on May 10, 2022, and the other was a 4-1 loss to Olentangy Liberty on April 25 that decided the OCC title. Central Division Championship.

After the Pioneers won host New Albany 3-0 in this year’s OTCA district final on May 18 to clinch their first state tournament berth, Rutherford thought of the past.

It started on June 1 (2022), working together three to four days a week and really putting in the time and effort and just believing in each other, Rutherford said. Our leaders, especially (seniors) Austin Jackson and Kallan Arledge, are relentless in their energy and faith. So those are some big reasons why we were able to (make state).

Jackson, in turn, credited Rutherford for earning Orange’s second-place finish at the state and the last successful season in his 10-season tenure. Jackson was one of the Pioneer’s most vocal players, encouraging teammates between nearly every point.

Coach is the center, the base, Jackson said. He is the best leader and best coach we could wish for. We trust him with everything he says and everything he says works. He is the best coach we could ever have when it comes to tennis and life.

Because of his and the team’s achievements, Rutherford is The Dispatchs All-Metro Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

That came two days after Arledge and freshman Nikhil Bhimireddy placed fourth in doubles in the OHSAA individual state tournament. Bhimireddy usually played second singles behind Arledge during the regular season.

(Rutherford) gets us into good situations and gets us out of bad situations that we can barely get out of, Bhimireddy said. There have been instances where I was in a game so far and he has helped and coached me. That is why we have achieved so many victories. He knows what he’s talking about. He is very experienced.

Shipping All-Metro:2023 boys tennis team

Rutherford is 101-44 with the Orange, with four national titles in the past six seasons. As of 2016, five doubles teams have achieved status, and Arledge and 2022 graduate Parth Patel’s third-place finish there a year ago was the best in the program’s history.

A graduate of Upper Arlington in 1997 and a graduate of Capital in 2001, Rutherford was a three-time champion of the Ohio Athletic Conference. As a senior, he was OAC Player of the Year, an NCAA tournament qualifier in singles, and an All-American in both singles and doubles.

He coached DeSales to four CCL championships from 2006-12, and in his sophomore season, Bryce Warren won the Division II state singles title.

Central Ohio High School Sports Awards:Dispatch names top performers for 2022-23

How many championships the Orange will hold in the future remains to be seen, but Rutherford is encouraged that most of the lineup is expected back. Juniors Zach Haar and Eric Tang were district qualifiers in singles, and freshmen Devan and Shailen Patel thrived in doubles.

It’s a foundation I’ve been trying to build for 11 years, Rutherford said. There is real potential in the future, but we have work to do. New Albany and Liberty will be very strong, as will many other teams. We are looking forward to the future, but we will get back to work soon.

[email protected]

@dp_dispatch