Belgian women hit 7 against New Zealand, British men topped with victory over Spain

FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in London and Antwerp with 4 men’s and 4 women’s teams in action. The women from Great Britain and Belgium, who had started their mini-home tournaments with losses, gave the home crowd plenty to cheer today. GB women survived a US comeback, earning all three points in a 4-2 victory, as the Red Panthers were on fire to beat New Zealand 7-0 in a near-perfect performance. In the men’s competitions, Great Britain won a second successive game 3–0 against Spain to progress to the top of the table 2 points ahead of India. The Red Lions continued their fine form by winning 3-1 against New Zealand men, who are still languishing at the bottom of the men’s table.

(Ladies) Great Britain vs USA 4-2

Great Britain scored twice in the first 10 minutes by forcing turnovers high up the field. Fiona Crackles broke into the circle to blast a shot past Bing into the USA’s goal in the 4th minute and Hamilton doubled GB’s lead in the 10th minute from a powerful shot from the right that went off Govaert’s stick into the goal . Watson added a third in the second quarter, but USA scored twice through Tamer and Ashley Sessa to spark a comeback. However, Watson scored on the point of half-time to double the hosts’ lead going into half-time.

After the hectic end of the first half, the second half promised a lot, but ended up being an anti-climax, as neither team could put the scorers in trouble. USA threw everything they had and came close to scoring a couple of times in the last quarter, but GB held onto their two-goal lead to the end, earning crucial three points.

Charlotte Watson was named player of the match saying: Important win for us after losing the first game. Overall we played well today, although I thought we played well against Germany in the previous game too, so it’s good to go home with a win. There were occasional loose spells in play, but overall we controlled the pace quite well.

(Ladies) Belgium vs New Zealand 7-0

Belgium flew out of the gate after losing their home opener a few days ago, conceding two early goals within 7 minutes. The first came from a deflection by Marien on a Struijk shot, while Struijk scored the second from a penalty corner, low to the keeper’s right and just inside the post. Belgium had plenty of chances to extend their lead, notably from an Englebert shot that just missed the post and from a series of penalty corners, but the score remained 2-0 going into the break.

Englebert, looking menacing all game, eventually scored the third for the Red Panthers who received the ball from White and dropped her shoulder to bind the goalkeeper before taking an extra step and burying the ball in an open goal. Belgium added a fourth in the last quarter with Marien’s cross deflecting into the goal via Liz Thompson’s stick. New Zealand removed their keeper with 9 minutes to play and Belgium added two more goals through Wit and Versavel to make it 6-0. New Zealand brought their keeper back in the last 4 minutes, but it made little difference as White scored again through a piece of individual brilliance.

Charlotte Englebert was named player of the match and said: Good win for us after that opening day loss. The audience here was fantastic and luckily we were able to put on a show for them.

(Mens) Great Britain vs Spain 3-0

GB and Spain played a goalless first quarter but there was no shortage of action with both sides creating at least two clear scoring opportunities each. Ward and Mirallas missed from penalty corners, while Payne and Alvarez also made great saves from point blank range. The second quarter was much the same with both teams throwing punches but neither of them found the opening goal as we went into the half with a 0-0 draw.

GB opened the scoring early in the third quarter when Nicolas Bandurak found the back of goal from a penalty corner. Spain threw everything they had at GB, but couldn’t find a way past their defense in the third quarter. All chances to continue the momentum for Spain were lost in the last quarter thanks to two yellow cards from Curiel and Pepe Cunill. With just over 2 minutes to play, GB won a penalty corner and Bandurak put the game out of Spain’s reach by swinging a powerful tap to the goalkeeper’s left. Spain took their keeper off in a last ditch effort to get back into the game, but it was GB who scored through an incredible run and finish from Lee Morton.

Zach Wallace was named player of the match saying, Really tired at the end of that game. Spain is such a tough team to play against with their attacking style. The one goal lead was never going to be enough, so glad we managed to grab a few more in the end to calm the nerves.

(Men) Belgium vs New Zealand 3-1

Belgium and New Zealand traded blows throughout the first quarter and while Belgium had the most chances, neither team could find the opener. Halfway through the second quarter, Cosyns finally gave the hosts the lead by placing his penalty corner perfectly in the bottom left corner. Belgium’s influence on the game grew as New Zealand were reduced to 10 players and Boyde was booked for a reckless tackle, but they were unable to score a second as the hosts took a one-goal lead into half-time.

New Zealand almost came back level from a penalty corner early in the third quarter, but were denied by an excellent save from Loic van Doren. Belgium took advantage of New Zealand’s missed opportunity and doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Luypaert scored from Belgium’s second penalty corner of the game. New Zealand managed to pull one back from a penalty corner themselves through a drag from Kane Russell, but Belgium restored their two-goal cushion soon after when Dockier came into the circle from Boccard at the end of a ball.

Arno van Dessel was named player of the match and said: We weren’t really happy with the defense yesterday, we got the feeling that we conceded too many goals. So it was an area of ​​focus today, so I’m happy with that aspect of the game. We weren’t very clinical with our chances in the first half but we were good with our PCs so overall we’re taking these 3 points today.

To see the current standings in the FIH Hockey Pro League, click here.

FIH Pro League June 18, 2023

Lee Valley Tennis and Hockey Centre, London (GBR)

Result: Women’s Match 53

Great Britain 4-2 USA

Player of the Game: Charlotte Watson (GBR)

Referees: Alison Keogh (IRL), German Montes de Oca (ARG), Tyler Klenk (CAN video)

Result: Men’s Match 53

Great Britain 3-0 Spain

Player of the Game: Zach Wallace (GBR)

Referees: Tyler Klenk (CAN), Cline Martin-Schmets (BEL), German Montes de Oca (ARG video)

Wilrijkse Plein Sports Center – Antwerp (BEL)

Result: Women’s Match 54

Belgium 7-0 New Zealand

Player of the Game: Charlotte Englebert (BEL)

Referees: Coen van Bunge (NED), Annelize Rostron (RSA), Xiaoying Liu (CHN video)

Result: Men’s Match 54

Belgium 3-1 New Zealand

Player of the Game: Arno van Dessel (BEL)

Referees: Martin Madden (SCO), Michelle Meister (GER), Xiaoying Liu (CHN Video)