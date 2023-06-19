Major events to watch in the fourth week of June





SAFF Championships will be a high-profile match this week. There are many sporting events scheduled for the upcoming week of the Indian sports calendar. The BWF tour shifts from Indonesia to Chinese Taipei this week, with important Olympic ranking points at stake. Also, the Indian team participates in the U-17 Asian Cup, with the seniors playing the SAFF Cup, which will be held in Bangalore. Here we take a look at the events coming up next week (June 19-25) on the Indian sports calendar. Badminton After four weeks of enthralling badminton action, the Asian leg after the Taipei Open (BWF 300) comes to an end. Japanese rising star Kodai Naraoka is the top seed in the men’s singles, while home favorite Tai Tzu Ying leads the women’s singles contingent. Last week’s semifinalists HS Prannoy will be the top ranked Indian with two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu missing out on the tournament. June 20-25 Taipei Open (BWF 300) Football After the successful completion of the Intercontinental Cup, the action will shift to the SAFF Cup in a few days. Eight teams will participate in the competition (divided into two groups of four teams each). The top two teams at the end of the group stage will reach the semi-finals. India are in Group A and are the defending champions. India is participating in the AFC U-17 Asia Cup and has started the competition well by taking a point against Vietnam in the opening match. The top two teams from the four groups qualify for the knockout stage. June 21-July 4 SAFF Cup

June 15 to July 2 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Table tennis After a successful run last week, the table tennis action now shifts to Tunis. After missing last week, all Indian best paddlers (Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal) will return to the WTT circuit. Harmeet Desai reached the semifinals by beating WR 12 and 26 respectively in Lagos and will look to continue the run in the future. June 20-25 WTT contender Tunis Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Tennis The tennis fever is shifting to grass courts with many tournaments scheduled in the next two weeks leading up to the Wimbledon championships. June 18-25 Queens Club Championships (ATP 500) Men’s Doubles Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden Men’s doubles qualification Saketh Myneni/Yuki Bhambri June 18-25 Ilkley Challenger Men’s Doubles Sriram Balaji/Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi, Anirudh Chandrasekar/Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Purav Raja/Divij Sharan June 18-25 Montechiarugolo Challenger Men’s Doubles Ramkumar Ramanathan/Luca Margaroli Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

