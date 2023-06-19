BCB/ ARMCO Ltd High School Cricket Tournament.





Lower Corantijn Secondary Defeats Port Mourant Secondary A destructive spell of off-spin bowling by Deeraj Ramjit led Lower Corentyne Secondary School to an easy eight wicket victory over arch rivals Port Mourant Secondary to lift the championship trophy for the Berbice Cricket Board organized ARMCO Ltd tournament. The tournament was for secondary schools in the Lower Corantyne area and was sponsored by Mr. Armand Ramdial, a popular builder from Kildonan village. Playing to a sizeable crowd, Lower Corantyne Secondary won the coin toss, choosing to give PMSS the first trick. They were bowled out for 98 in 22 of their allotted 25 overs. The match was reduced to 25 overs from the original 30 due to CSEC exams at both schools. Ravin Budwah led the way with 34 while Romesh Bharrat and Matthew Pottaya each scored 10 in a disappointing at bat by the strong PMSS team. Bowling for LCSS, Ramjit had the remarkable figures of six wickets for 14 runs from five overs. In reply LCSS reached an eight wicket win as Ari Afrizal Kadir hit a solid 56 not out and was supported by Nyron Hicks 13 not out and Devin Lalbeharry 12 not out. Romel Budwah was the only successful bowler for PMSS. It was sweet revenge for LCSS, who lost the RHTYSC/GBTI title to their arch rivals at the same venue last week. BCB President Hilbert Foster congratulated his former school on winning the Lower Corentyne title and urged them to continue training for the overall Berbice Championship to be played later in the year. The respective champions of the four sub-zones of West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corantyne and Upper Corantyne would play in a knockout event to determine the overall Berbice champions. Each school also received a supply of supplies to help them play. Bush Lot Secondary had won the West Berbice stage of the provincial tournament last week, while the New Amsterdam/Canje final between Vryman Erven and the Berbice Educational Institute was to be played next week at the Rose Hall Canje Ground. LCSS received $50,000 in educational materials and runner-up $30,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2023/06/19/bcb-armco-ltd-inter-secondary-school-cricket-tournament/

