Tennis – Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Candidates: Who should the up and coming players look out for? | The mighty 790 KFGO

(Reuters) Novak Djokovic will aim to extend his record number of Grand Slam titles to 24 when Wimbledon opens on July 3, but a new crop of players have shown in recent months that they can be dark horses on the grass court major.
Djokovic, 36, has dominated the All England Club in recent years, winning seven times, including the last four titles, while Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is coming to terms with grass after conquering hard courts and clay.
While several top seeds will have their say, the following are emerging players that could be serious contenders:
TAYLOR FRITZ (UNITED STATES)
World ranking: 8
After losing five of his first six ATP finals, Fritz turned things around in March 2022 when he won the Indian Wells Masters despite being the 20th seed.
In the desert, Fritz showed signs that American tennis finally had a men’s contender for Grand Slams after the golden era of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, the last American to win a major in 2003.
Fritz, who reached a career high of world number five earlier this year, has won his last four ATP finals and has historically underlined his grass court credentials by winning the Eastbourne tune-up tournament twice in the past four years.
He’s also reached six semi-finals this year and while he hasn’t turned them into finals like he did in 2022, he said, “I can see myself being pretty deep in tournaments and consistently playing much better.”
HOLGER RUNE (DENMARK)
World ranking: 6
After appearing on the scene at the Paris Masters last year, Rune is on an upward trajectory despite the bad boy image he has cultivated in recent tournaments.
The fiery Dane stunned the tennis world when he passed five top-10 players at the age of 19 on his way to his first Masters title and he hasn’t looked back as he sits on the brink of the top five.
However, Rune tends to lose his cool and even take out his frustration by clashing with the fans, but the 20-year-old said he wasn’t afraid to show his emotions on court as he fights for his ultimate goal , the world number. A place.
I’m not going to hide it, he said at the French Open. I believe in myself, and also being able to beat this kind of player, not just once, but in a Grand Slam that we all know want to perform at their best.
KAREN KHACHANOV (RUSSIA)
World ranking: 10
Khachanov made his breakthrough on grass in 2021 when he reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time, just missing out on his first Grand Slam appearance after a five-set defeat to Denis Shapovalov in the marathon.
Big-serving Khachanov looked to be a major threat in 2022, but was unable to play at the All England Club due to Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, what Russia is calling a special operation.
This year, however, Wimbledon has lifted the suspension for Russian and Belarusian players and they can compete in the grass court Grand Slam as neutral athletes.
The six-foot-tall Khachanov has since reached two Grand Slam semifinals, while also terrifying Djokovic at Roland Garros when he took a set from the Serb in a quarterfinal loss en route to a breakthrough in the top 10 for the first time. times since 2019.
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
