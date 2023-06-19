UTT Season 4 Opener on July 13 – View full schedule and fixture list





Published by : Basu’s retirement Last updated: June 19, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian table tennis player Manika Batra Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT compete for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title

The schedule for season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) was announced on Monday, as the defending champions Chennai Lions face off against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13. A total of 18 exciting matches, including the semi-finals and the final, will be played between the six franchisees from 7:30 PM and will be broadcast live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled for July 28 and 29 and the grand final on July 30. The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees competing for the coveted title. UTT Season 4 Matches: Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT begin their campaign in the second game of the season on July 14, while Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers play their opener on July 15. UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and Lily Zhang (WR24) from the USA alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. In keeping with the UTT tradition of nurturing exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among others.

