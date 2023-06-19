





First time winners and titles retained at Henley Women’s Regatta 2023 Precious medals were awarded to competitors from 22 clubs at the 35th Henley Women’s Regatta yesterday after a series of thrilling and thrilling finals Cornwalls Greenbank Falmouth RC won their first ever HWR title, as Sarah Lewis and Issey Barnes beat Dutch crew DSRV Laga in the final of the Rosie Mayglothling Trophy for ambitious double sculls. Wycliffe Junior RC also won for the first time, adding the Bea Langridge Trophy for junior quadruple sculls to their National Schools Regatta title. Other accolades were particularly prevalent this year, with only Oxford Brookes University, Leander and Imperial College earning multiple wins. Brookes won the final race of the regatta to beat Thames RC by two lengths in the Ron Needs Cup for championship eights. Brookes also won the Colgan Foundation Cup for aspiring academic eights for the second year in a row with a win against Newcastle University. Leander Club held on to three titles with wins in the championship four, four-two and a half share in the two-two events, where the Leander and Twickenham RC composite of Vwair Obukohwo and Katherine George continued their strong partnership with a second win at row in the W Peer Cup. Susie Dear from the Leander quad said afterwards: It was a really good regatta, my first time racing at Henley Womens since 2019, so it was good to be back. That headwind was a little bit against us, the classic Henley headwind, but it’s a whole different kind of racing with the one-on-one. Really fun. Imperial College impressed in two of the ambitious events, with wins for Aiofe Keane in the single scull and their coxless four. Elizabeth Witt of Imperial won the Redgrave Challenge Vase for champion pairs with Emily Lindbreg of University of London BC. Thames defended the Copas Cup for ambitious club eights in a replay of the 2022 final against their Putney neighbors Vesta RC. Overseas winners included Australia’s Sydney RC who won the Rayner Cup for junior double sculls and Canberra RC’s Cara Grzeskowiak who won the George Innes Trophy for single sculls championship; Radcliffe College of USA, won the Parkside Trophy for lightweight pairs championship with a victory over compatriots Princeton; USR Triton of the Netherlands, receiving the Chairmans Trophy for ambitious quadruple sculls. The awards were presented by New Zealand Olympic champion Grace Prendergast, who said: The atmosphere was great, the racing was really exciting and at every regatta held here the scenes are just flawless. It’s such a special place, the knockout races are unlike anything else. I’m really passionate about women rowing, which is why these regattas are great; you see the turnout, you see the excitement of everyone coming to watch, and that’s pretty special. HWR President Naomi Riches said the event was unique and praised the level of competition and support on the bank as well as the incredible amount of hard work from volunteers involved in making the regatta such a great experience for both participants as spectators. The past three days have been so inspiring, not only for those new to rowing, but those who have been rowing for decades. Watching the talent come through in our sport is just incredible, Riches said. Complete results Photos: Joanne Harris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.britishrowing.org/2023/06/first-time-winners-and-titles-retained-at-henley-womens-regatta-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

