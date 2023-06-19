England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes Test updates from day four in Edgbaston





Khawaja – I have no point to prove England and Australia face each other on a crucial day four of this first Ashes Test, which is about to conclude in Edgbaston. Australia fell seven runs short of England’s first innings total, but then took two quick wickets on day three as batting conditions deteriorated to take the upper hand overnight. However, England still led by 35 runs in this morning’s game and were confident despite both openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley falling in that awkward period. With Joe Root and Ollie Pope starting the day at the crease, the hosts wanted to build a big total for their opponents to chase, but in true Bazball win-or-die style, Ben Stokes doesn’t want to make the target so big that the Australia playing in their shells for a draw, and it means we’re in for another exciting day of Ashes cricket. Follow the score and Edgbaston’s latest updates below. England vs Australia: Ashes first test, day four Show latest update



1687182079 OUT! Jonny Bairstow lbw b Lyon 20 (39b 3×4 0x6) SR: 51.28, England 196/6 (45.3) There’s no bat… three red ones – it’s stone dead! England lose their sixth, Jonny Bairstow sweeping backwards over the top of a Nathan Lyon off-break crashing into the front pad. It looked pretty adjoining at first, with Bairstow’s review perhaps only prompted by the deep contemplation that Marais Erasmus seemed to need before raising the finger. Lyons round the wicket attack plan is paying off and he now has two left-handers to go after as Moeen Ali and his injured finger arrive. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:41 PM 1687182018 OUT! Bairstow gets LBW but sends it up… Great call…and given! Marais Erasmus took his time, but in the end the finger went up. Jonny Bairstow has been given one deferral of assessment – and wants to check it too… Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:40 PM 1687181957 England 196/5 (45.1), Ben Stokes 35, Jonny Bairstow 20, Nathan Lyon 2-41 (13.1) (lead by 203) The ball is also about to be confiscated, which requires another change – there were two when England bowled on Saturday and I think this is the second today. Dukes had much more confidence in this summer’s batch than in the problematic 2022 vintage that caused all sorts of problems in the County Championship last year. Nathan Lyon continues with a slightly less elongated ball taken from the spare parts box. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:39 PM 1687181769 England 196/5 (45), Ben Stokes 35, Jonny Bairstow 20, Pat Cummins 2-54 (14) (lead by 203) The field spreads out for the start of Pat Cummins’s next over, two catches covering the Australian captain’s lone extravagance in an otherwise defensive environment that allows Stokes to easily poke a third man for one. Four! And again! A forefoot drive and a rearfoot guide and Jonny Bairstow starts to move, the second shot a little closer to single slip than he would have liked, but still out of reach as Steve Smith grabs on. England’s lead grows to over 200 as the Edgbaston crowd begin to raise the noise and cheer at every throw of an inflatable unicorn that you suspect will soon be confiscated by the stewards. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:36 PM 1687181426 NOT OFF! England 186/5 (44), Ben Stokes 34, Jonny Bairstow 11, Nathan Lyon 2-41 (13) (lead by 193) Forget if the catch was carried – it’s a bump ball! No wonder Ben Stokes remained unmoved and immediately scratched his guard after he drilled the reverse swing straight into the floor. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:30 PM 1687181311 Out? Did that lead to Scott Boland? Ben Stokes picks up the man waiting for the reverse sweep – is the English skipper gone?… Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:28 PM 1687181158 England 184/5 (43), Ben Stokes 33, Jonny Bairstow 10, Pat Cummins 2-43 (13) (lead by 190) Bish bash bosh – back-to-back boundaries from a dashing Ben Stokes, who bashs Pat Cummins through midwicket and then skins across the gully as the bowler gives him some width. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:25 PM 1687180930 England 174/5 (42), Ben Stokes 24, Jonny Bairstow 9, Nathan Lyon 2-39 (12) (lead by 181) Nice again from Nathan Lyon, who will have to bear a heavy workload in this session. The rotation, you would think, comes on the other side – Pat Cummins replaces Scott Boland. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:22 PM 1687180680 England 173/5 (41), Ben Stokes 23, Jonny Bairstow 9, Scott Boland 1-50 (9) (lead by 180) That’s nice of Jonny Bairstow directing a ball into Scott Boland’s canal down the gully. Even Cameron Green’s tacky mitts can’t stop it – four runs. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:18 PM 1687180475 England 167/5 (40), Ben Stokes 22, Jonny Bairstow 3, Nathan Lyon 2-38 (11) (lead by 174) There’s a little bit of intermittent bounce now, a few shooters causing trouble for the England batters as they go back to try and play to leg. Of course, a deteriorating field shouldn’t necessarily stress them too much, knowing that Australia will have to hit it last. Harry Latham CoyleJune 19, 2023 2:14 PM

