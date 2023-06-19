Legionella discovered in field house at Kettering Fairmont High School football stadium





KETTERING The results of water tests at the Roush Stadium of the Ketterings City Schools indicate Legionella was found, according to a notice from the superintendent. The results received Saturday were positive for the bacteria in the field house, which has been closed since Tuesday, when student-athlete illnesses were reported, Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said in a letter to the district. In 2019, a Kettering Fairmont High School custodian died of Legionnaires’ disease. Given the most recent discovery, the district is working to see if all other buildings that will be tested in July can be evaluated sooner, Kettering Schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said in an email Sunday. We do know that a number of student-athletes have been sick in recent weeks, Basson said. Here’s what we can share right now. To discover EARLIER: Group representing local cities approves electric tariff deal that is 39% cheaper EARLIER: Group representing local cities approves electric tariff deal that is 39% cheaper This weekend’s results from our water testing of all water sources in the fieldhouse at Roush Stadium, McCarty-Stewart said, indicated that the E. Coli/Coliform assay was not detected, but the Legionella was positive. The field house was closed when Fairmont football coach Dave Miller alerted trustees of illnesses, the superintendent said. The facility will remain closed until further notice, McCarty-Stewart added. We want to make sure that all students, regardless of symptoms, make a full recovery, she said. The health and well-being of our students and staff is a priority for our district. To discover VIDEO: Oakwood Ohio 48 roundabout proposes interesting concept as a safety upgrade VIDEO: Oakwood Ohio 48 roundabout proposes interesting concept as a safety upgrade Former Fairmont head custodian Casey Chaffin worked for the school district for more than 20 years when he fell ill with Legionnaires’ disease, his family said. Legionella is common in multiple locations and in multiple water systems, said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for the health department. But it can’t be determined where a person contracted Legionnaires’ disease and it affects people with weakened immune systems more, he added. In Kettering, we are currently working with a certified environmental group to take all necessary steps to ensure the field house is safe to inhabit, McCarty-Stewart said. To discover PREVIOUSLY: Kettering Fairmont teen admits to reporting threatening school shooting PREVIOUSLY: Kettering Fairmont teen admits to reporting threatening school shooting We chose Legionella PCR analysis to get a quick result, but it only validates the presence of Legionella, not the species or number of CFUs, she added. The lab is currently culturing the sample and we should know both in 7-10 days. Symptoms include fever, chills and cough, which can be dry or produce mucus, McCarty-Stewart said. Some patients may also have muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite and occasional diarrhea, she added. If your child shows any of these symptoms or if you have any concerns, please contact your healthcare provider for more information. We encourage you to let your healthcare provider know that there has been a positive Legionella detection in our field house, according to the letter. To discover POPULAR: Longtime Dayton-area jewelry store goes out of business in Oakwood POPULAR: Longtime Dayton-area jewelry store goes out of business in Oakwood

