Sports
2023 Northeast Florida Girls High School Tennis Award
The achievement: two all-area selections in two states in the same year.
Mission Impossible? Not for Kylie Kochis.
“I definitely had to adjust a bit,” she said.
From the Keystone State to the Sunshine State, Kochis learned to grow her game with each new challenge, and now the Nease sophomore is the Times-Union’s All-First Coast high school girl tennis player of the year for 2023.
Kochis finished the season second in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A individual singles tournament, finishing the year with just two singles losses and clinching a district championship while in her first full year in a new state.
For Nease girls’ tennis coach Michael Kypriss, a National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Famer with more than 40 years of experience at Miami Killian, Dr. Krop and Nease, Kochis was well prepared to adapt to the big move.
“She’s a born leader,” said Kypriss. “She took control like a ninth grader, talked to her teammates, did well in class, and it’s even more common now. All those qualities for her as an athlete lay a really good foundation.”
Champions’ roll call: every 2022-2023 Northeast Florida high school sports state champion
BUILDING THE FOUNDATION
It is a foundation that Kochis has been working on for a long time. She was first introduced to tennis when she was 3 years old. Her parents both played college tennis, at Fordham and BYU-Hawaii, and soon after, she began growing her love of the game on the outskirts of Philadelphia.
Already a solid player entering high school, she achieved a rarity in 2021: Kochis earned All-Area honors in 2021 at West Chester Henderson in Pennsylvania, where tennis is a fall sport.
Weeks later, she arrived at Nease just in time for her freshman year in Florida, where she qualified for the FHSAA Tournament and received her first All-First Coast selection.
While Kochis wasn’t a complete newcomer to Florida, having visited the state in the past, life in the Sunshine State came with plenty of new challenges. The heat. The humidity. The courts. The competition.
“I had to be able to keep my energy in the heat,” she said. “Playing back in Pennsylvania, you play indoors and it’s cold.”
The climate was far from the only problem. She had to adjust to another school. She said the support of her Nease teammates helped ease that part of the transition, as did the formidable opposition in Florida tennis, which has spawned a host of future stars in the college ranks and beyond.
“It was a big adjustment for her,” Kypriss said. “Top five in Pennsylvania doesn’t mean you’ll be top five in Florida. The competition here is so strong.”
READY FOR A NEW CHALLENGE
In 2023, Kochis was prepared for the challenge and showed she was all set for life on the First Coast.
“I definitely trained more than ever,” she said, “training more hours on the field, getting harder shots, turning up the intensity.”
In addition to her singles success, going undefeated against opponents from the Jacksonville area, she also teamed with freshman Blair Murray to advance to the finals of the Class 4A individual doubles tournament.
“This year I felt she really settled in and got used to the competition in Florida,” said Kypriss.
Kochis also embraced the role as a top player for a Panthers squad in an always tough Northeast Florida tennis scene that included not only St. Johns County powerhouses like Bartram Trail and Creekside, but also strong opponents from the Daytona Beach area.
“We have a really solid group of girls,” Kochis said. “They got me through games where maybe I couldn’t before, but now I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re our number 1, you have to do this for the team.’
Kochis is now preparing for the next phase in the college’s recruiting process, which officially kicked off June 15 for athletes in the class of 2025. Now that she’s had a full year of tennis experience in Florida, she’s ready for the next challenge on the field.
Whatever the location.
“Only this time, the goal is to win states instead of finishing second,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Kylie Kochis
Sophomore, Nease
Age: 16
Resume: Qualified for Class 4A individual singles tournament final. Also advanced to 4A doubles tournament final. Completed second season at 10-2 in singles. Two-time All-First Coast first-team selection.
