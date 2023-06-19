



NIJVERDAL, The Netherlands, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An artificial grass hockey field that never needs to be watered. With Pure EP from GreenFields, a subsidiary of TenCate, a worldwide supplier and innovator of synthetic turf for sports fields, the hockey world is taking a revolutionary step towards greater sustainability and the further globalization of hockey. GreenFields Pure EP is the first certified dry (non-irrigated) hockey grass (PRNewsfoto/GreenFields) Hockey players say that the new dry (non-irrigated) hockey grass equals the quality of water-based artificial grass, while saving millions of liters of (drinking) water per year. This innovation, which has been in the works for four years, also makes it possible to play hockey at the highest level in countries where water is scarce. Hockey club MHC Weesp is the proud owner of the world’s first dry (non-irrigated) hockey pitch. The field is certified by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). After the 2024 Olympics in Paristhe FIH intends to use only water-free and litter-free artificial grass internationally. Vincent Homrighausenmanaging director GreenFields and downstream EMEA at TenCate: “In 2018, the FIH announced its sustainable ambition after the Olympic Games in Paris. A water-based artificial grass pitch The Netherlands requires 3.5 to 5 million liters of water per year. Given the growing water shortage and the lack of equal opportunities to practice this sport, it was high time for a change. “At GreenFields, sustainability is important to us. This philosophy fits perfectly with FIH’s ambition to make hockey a sustainable sport. In addition, Pure EP will ensure a level playing field in the international world of hockey. pitches are a rare sight in countries as India And Pakistan. Those countries lack the infrastructure of water-based synthetic turf that we have here The Netherlands.” Story continues Floris Jan Bovelander agrees. He played 241 times for the Dutch hockey team and, with the Bovelander Foundation, wants to help underprivileged children in countries such as India a chance to exercise. In Indiahe saw with his own eyes how irrigating a water-based artificial field can ‘use up the entire water supply of a village’. Bovelander, former penalty corner expert of Bloemendaal and the Dutch national team: “For some countries, a constant supply of water cannot be taken for granted. This new field will significantly reduce the inequality between hockey nations around the world. It will create a level playing field, which is an excellent development for the hockey game. I have already been able to play on the new field in Weesp and was very impressed. Especially in terms of speed, it competes with a water-based artificial grass. Colin Youngdirector of Research & Development at TenCate: “The development process of Pure EP took four years. Our main concern was how we could come up with a more sustainable solution without sacrificing speed, technique and therefore the appeal of hockey. to rigorous testing and listened carefully to what the players who took part in our trials had to say. They were all very pleased with Pure EP’s performance. “ Vincent Homrighausen foresees great interest in the new dry (non-irrigated) turf, the substrate of which does not consist of standard blades of grass. Instead, it is made from a unique composition of looped synthetic turf fibers, resulting in elite-level speeds that rival that of any water-based synthetic turf. Jon Wyatt – Director FIH Sport & Sustainability: “Because hockey transitions are played on turf that no longer needs to be watered, FIH welcomes the innovations being showcased by the quality program members, allowing our athletes to still showcase their skills, speed and strength. We are also very pleased with the deep involvement of the global hockey community as we move towards becoming an even more sustainable sport, in line with our values ​​of contributing to a more environmentally friendly society.” For more information about images and videos https://www.greenfields.eu/GreenFieldsPureEPpress Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104072/GreenFields.jpg decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenfields-pure-ep-is-the-first-certified-dry-non-irrigated-hockey-turf-301853572.html SOURCE GreenFields

